Triad Combat II Features 2 Former UFC World Champions, Airs Feb. 26

Triller Fight Club is returning next month for their second Triad Combat event, and it will feature two former UFC champions.

Triad Combat II will take place on February 26, 2022, broadcasting from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, as per a press release. The pay-per-view event is headlined by a clash between ex-UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos and Bulgarian professional boxer Kubrat Pulev.

The boxing-hybrid duel with mark dos Santos’ first fight since parting ways with the UFC last year. “Cigano” (21-9 MMA) is known for his boxing style and he will need to make sure it’s sharpened when he takes on Pulev.

Pulev (28-2 boxing) headlined the first Triad Combat event back in November 2021. Pulev competed against Frank Mir and he knocked out the former UFC heavyweight champion in the first round. The 40-year-old boxer is regarded as a great heavyweight talent, only ever losing to Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko as a professional inside the ring.

Dos Santos and Pulev are scheduled to fight for nine rounds in the triangular ring. Former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort will also compete on the card as he takes on ex-light heavyweight boxing champion Chad Dawson in a seven-round cruiserweight bout.

Fans can also expect there to be another musical performance during the event. Triad Combat I featured Metallica, and the act for Triad Combat II has yet to be announced. The event will be available for purchase on FITE.tv and through TrillerFightClub.com.

‘Rampage’ Jackson & Shannon Briggs Will Reprise Their Roles as Coaches

Triad Combat has run with the theme of MMA fighter versus boxer, which will continue in their second installment. Former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson and ex-heavyweight boxing champion Shannon Briggs were coaches for their respective sports at Triad Combat I, and they will fill that role once again for Triad Combat II.

As Triller explains in the press release: “Triad Combat is a revolutionary, new combat team sport which incorporates boxing and MMA rules in an aggressive, fast-paced manner with the fighters competing in a specially designed triangular ring over two-minute rounds featuring professional boxers competing against professional mixed martial arts fighters.”

Further, Nick Cannon will host the event as he did for the first Triad Combat.

Triad Combat II Features Ex-UFC Fighters and & Popular Kickboxer

Four other fights will make up the Triad Combat II undercard, which includes appearances by popular kickboxer and mixed martial artist Joe Schilling, former UFC top contender Jimmie Rivera and “The Ultimate Fighter” alum Sam Sicilia.

Junior dos Santos vs. Kubrat Pulev

Vitor Belfort vs. Chad Dawson

Armin Mrkanovic vs. Joe Schilling

Samuel Teah vs. Jimmie Rivera

Dakota Linger vs. Sam Sicilia

Stephanie Han vs. Claudia Zamora

