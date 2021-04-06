Twitter Reacts to UFC Venum Fight Kits [LOOK]

The UFC Venum “Fight Kits” were finally revealed and released to the general public on Tuesday, and most people seem to think they look almost exactly like the old kits that Reebok made.

Fight Kits are what UFC fighters wear inside the Octagon on fight night. Last year, the UFC announced it would switch over from longtime partner Reebok to Venum in 2021, so people were excited to see what the new company was going to do with that deal.

You can get a quick look at the new line below.

When you find the perfect fit… it just feels right 🐍 💢 UFC Authentic Fight Night Kits | @Venum [ Now on @UFCStore: https://t.co/j5B1Dgf6fJ ] pic.twitter.com/ql5RT64q2C — UFC (@ufc) April 6, 2021

You can watch a promotional video below about the launch featuring several UFC stars including UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko.

For many on Twitter, the release of the new gear meant just one thing. It was time to judge.

everyone getting ready to judge the Venum fight kits tomorrow pic.twitter.com/by06U5YVf3 — Stanky (@stankymma) April 5, 2021

And that’s what happened.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

‘Fairly Similar’ and Other Reactions

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani posted, “New Venum uniforms are out. Looks fairly similar to the Reebok ones, IMO…”

New Venum uniforms are out. Looks fairly similar to the Reebok ones, IMO. They will debut this weekend at UFC on ABC 2. https://t.co/Jn9qsTiWEL — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 6, 2021

Additionally, Helwani pointed out that UFC fighters would still be wearing Reebok shoes as the company still has that deal with the UFC.

Yes, Reebok still has the shoe rights — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 6, 2021

Sherdog’s Jay Pettry posted about his hopes being dashed as well as the perceived high cost of the clothes.

He posted, “Welcome to the lackluster Venum era, where we had high hopes only to get Reebok 2.0 just with a snake. I’m not remotely surprised, mister falcons. But did you see the price? Preposterous”.

Welcome to the lackluster Venum era, where we had high hopes only to get Reebok 2.0 just with a snake. I'm not remotely surprised, mister falcons. But did you see the price? Preposterous — Jay Pettry (@jaypettry) April 6, 2021

According to UFC Store, a new Venum walkout hoodie costs consumers $150, shorts range from $130-$140, and hats begin at $40.

So many of the posts on social media were about those price tags as well as the apparent lack of design change.

One MMA fan posted a comparison picture for reference. You can see it below and judge for yourself.

*hits blunt*

"Bro what if we took the Reebok design but just added more lines?" pic.twitter.com/RPN1Mj0K79 — Marlo Landfield (@Keithland00) April 6, 2021

Another MMA fan stated, “It looks like Reebok to me”.

It looks like Reebok to me lmfao — KGB (@KGBlmfao) April 6, 2021

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

‘Vast Improvement’ and Other Reactions

Still, not everyone was unhappy with Venum’s new UFC garb. In fact, several people really seemed to like what they saw on Launch Day.

MMA journalist Chad Dundas hailed the line as a “vast improvement”.

These seem like … a vast improvement to me? https://t.co/vlgtPGcmlW — Chad Dundas (@chaddundas) April 6, 2021

Another journalist, Jason Hagholm, posted that the Fight Kits “look good” to him, and he expressed excitement about seeing them for the first time in the cage during this weekend’s UFC on ABC 2 card.

These @venum kits look good. Happy the come with colour kits to start. Can’t wait to see them this weekend for UFC on ABC 2#UFCVegas23 #UFConABC2 #MMA #MMATwitter https://t.co/WgHi0WP5d2 — Jason Hagholm (@JHagholm1) April 6, 2021

Another person pointed out how different the Reebok line has looked over the years.

If I’m ever having a bad day I just remember how much Reebok fucked up pic.twitter.com/NbTLfmqxb5 — Sugashow (@SnailSonnen) April 6, 2021

Another posted, “The new green Venum shorts are 100x cooler than anything Reebok made…”.

The new green Venum shorts are 100x cooler than anything Reebok made #UFC — maskedMMA (@MaskedMma) April 6, 2021

So there were a wide variety of reactions to the UFC’s new Venum Fight Kits on social media Tuesday.

While a slight majority seemed to be at least a tad underwhelmed with the release, it’s also probably true that social media posts about new things tend to skew toward the negative.

The most important data will be how many people buy the new line of clothes compared to what was sold previously by Reebok.

READ NEXT: Showtime for PFL’s Bubble: ‘I Love That’

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel