Former Two-Division KSW Champion Makes UFC Debut

The UFC has signed Roberto Soldić. The Croatian fighter will make his UFC debut on October 3 in Salt Lake City, Utah, during UFC 332. He takes on Khaos Williams in the welterweight division. Soldić recently became a free agent after his contract with ONE Championship expired.

Multiple sources have confirmed the news to Heavy.com. Both fighters hope that a win will get them a shot at the welterweight rankings later this year or early next year.

A Massive Signing For The UFC

The 31-year-old Roberto Soldić is one of the most successful and established fighters in Europe, and he has finally made his way to the UFC. Soldić started his professional career in 2014, built an 11-2 record, and won three professional titles. In 2017, he made his Cage Warriors debut, flatlining Lewis Long in forty seconds with a spectacular head kick. Soldić decided not to stay at Cage Warriors but signed with the Polish promotion KSW. In his debut, he won the title directly by beating Borys Mańkowski by TKO. In his first title defense, he got finished by Dricus Du Plessis, but Soldić got his revenge six months later by finishing Du Plessis by knockout. Soldić kept winning and defending his title. KSW allowed him to fight a weight class up for the middleweight title in 2021 against Mamed Khalidov.

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Via knockout in the second round, Soldić became the two-division champion for KSW. Soldić had many offers after that fight to sign somewhere else. He chose ONE Championship. In an anticlimactic debut, he fought to a no-contest after not being able to continue because of an accidental groin strike. In his second fight for the promotion, Soldić surprisingly lost via TKO in the second round against former champion Zebaztian Kadestam. Soldić’s only win for the promotion came last year. He beat Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev in the first round by knockout. Since then, there have been lots of rumors that Soldić was hoping for a chance to fight in the UFC. His wish was finally granted. He takes on Khaos Williams in Salt Lake City.

Dynamite In His Fists

Officially known as Kalinn Williams, but fighting under the name Khaos Williams, is one of the most entertaining and aggressive fighters in the UFC welterweight division. Before moving to the professionals in 2017, Williams already had many amateur fights on his record, winning many titles. In the regional scene, Williams showed himself as someone with hard punching power and solid cardio. After going 9-1 in his first two-and-a-half years as a professional, he got a short-notice opportunity to sign with the UFC and take on Alex Morono. Within 30 seconds, Williams brutally knocked out Morono and won his first UFC fight in spectacular fashion. Nine months later, he did the same with Abdul Razak Alhassan. Williams won both and also received the “Performance of the Night” bonus.

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A month after beating Alhassan, Williams returned against Michel Pereira. For the first time since coming to the UFC, he couldn’t finish his opponent. It led to a close, unanimous decision loss against the Brazilian. In his next five fights for the UFC, he only dropped a split decision to Randy Brown. Williams won the other four fights, finishing fighters like Miguel Baeza and Carlston Harris. In 2025, Williams was close to being ranked at welterweight but got finished for the first time in his career by Gabriel Bonfim. After also losing to Andreas Gustafsson, Williams knew that he had to win in his most recent fight earlier this year against Nikolay Veretennikov to make sure his job wasn’t in jeopardy. Vintage Williams showed up, knocking out Veretennikov in the first round. Now he welcomes Roberto Soldić to the UFC.

UFC 332 – Salt Lake City (October 3)

Main Card

Natália Silva vs. Wang Cong

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Payton Talbott

King Green vs. Esteban Ribovics

Khaos Williams vs. Roberto Soldić

Roman Kopylov vs. Ateba Gautier

Preliminary Card

Rafael Dos Anjos vs. Alexander Hernandez

Marvin Vettori vs. Ismail Naurdiev

Mick Parkin vs. Johnny Walker

Damian Pinas vs. Andrey Pulyaev

Early Preliminary Card