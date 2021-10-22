Tyron Woodley Receives Crown for ‘Second’ Cringiest, UFC Star Says

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, who recently transitioned to boxing, is “cringy,” according to a former two-division UFC champion.

Speaking with MMA Mania’s Shakiel Mahjouri, former UFC bantamweight and flyweight champion Henry Cejudo recently ripped “The Chosen One.” “Triple C” is the self-proclaimed “King of Cringe,” but to him, Woodley takes the cake as the second cringiest.





“I’m gonna have to give it to Tyron Woodley because it’s so unnatural,” Cejudo said via MMA Mania. “He so doesn’t see it. Colby Covington, he’s playing a character, it’s a persona. But Tyron Woodley, he just doesn’t see it, man. It’s gone wild, it’s a circus, man.

“He just doesn’t see how cringe that he is that he wins the title [of second-most cringe]. I think that even Tony [Ferguson] knows he’s a little off his rocker,” Cejudo laughed. “I don’t know if Tyron is, you know.”

Cejudo Continued About Woodley, Said The Chosen One Has ‘The Crown’

Triple C then pointed to Woodley getting an “I love Jake Paul” tattoo on his middle finger. Woodley and the social media sensation boxed in August 2021 and The Chosen One lost the bout via split decision. Before the fight, Woodley and “The Problem Child” made a bet that the loser would get a tattoo confessing their love for the winner.

And after the Showtime contest, the fighters made a deal that should The Chosen One get the tattoo, they’d rematch. And as per Woodley’s recent social media post, he did just that.

“He’s just so cringey,” Cejudo continued. “The dude has an ‘I love you, Jake Paul’ [tattoo] on his middle finger, and his movie sucks. But I’ll tell you what, he can promote a fight. He’s got a mouthpiece on ’em, but his actions don’t speak louder than his words. He lost to a YouTuber.

“Congratulations, but he got the crown man. You want the gold? You got the gold, brother.”

Cejudo Has Been Campaigning for a Shot at the UFC Featherweight Belt

Triple C has a dream of becoming the UFC’s first-ever three-division champion. And ever since 145-pound champion Alexander Volkanovski defended his title against Brian Ortega last month at UFC 266, Cejudo has been campaigning for his shot at history.

Cejudo retired from MMA after defending his bantamweight title against ex-135 pound king Dominick Cruz in May 2020 at UFC 249.

Cejudo is one of the most accomplished combat sports athletes ever, winning two UFC divisional titles, as well as an Olympic gold medal in wrestling. He has a professional MMA record of 16-2 with eight wins by KO/TKO.

Triple C holds victories over the likes of former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw and longtime UFC flyweight king Demetrious Johnson.

