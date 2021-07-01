Tyron Woodley Reveals Secret Weapon vs. Jake Paul

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will compete against Jake Paul in a pay-per-view boxing match on August 28, and the 39-year-old apparently plans on doing everything he can before the showdown happens to be ready for the fight. Woodley revealed via social media his secret weapon for fighting Paul was learning the ropes from boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Woodley posted, “Bank Robbery in progress. Y’all f***ed up! It’s stuck now!!”

Of course, Paul wasn’t impressed with Woodley’s plan. He posted, “shiver me timbers”.

shiver me timbers pic.twitter.com/oHYhNj7X93 — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 1, 2021

He also posted some memes that show the two fighters in a retirement home together.

In one of the memes, Woodley asks Mayweather, “Was it worth it ruining your legacy to get sent into retirement by a Pokemon YouTuber?”

Mayweather replies, “Well, I don’t know about you, but I didn’t pay my taxes so I had no choice! Plus the coffee is great here and I’m finally learning to read!”

Boxing Legend Retired From Prizefighting in 2017

Paul’s reference to Mayweather being retired by a YouTuber was about Mayweather’s eight-round exhibition bout last month against Paul’s older brother Logan Paul.

No winner was announced due to the special rules of the bout, but most people believe Mayweather would have been declared the victory under normal conditions.

Regardless, Mayweather, 44, is retired from pro boxing. He claimed a remarkable 50-0 record after defeating UFC superstar Conor McGregor in August 2017, then retired from legit prizefights.

While he remains open to competing in exhibitions for entertainment purposes, Mayweather is done with real fights.

But Mayweather is considered the best boxer of his generation and one of the best boxing champions in the history of the sport, so Woodley is probably wise to be enlisting his help before stepping inside a boxing ring to face Jake Paul.

Woodley Will Probably Be Paul’s Toughest Test

Paul, 24, is 3-0 in boxing. He’s knocked out a YouTuber, an ex-NBA star, and a former MMA world champion, but now he’s taking on his toughest test to date.

Paul vs. Woodley is scheduled for August 28 on Showtime pay-per-view.

Paul’s best win in three fights was a first-round knockout over Ben Askren. While Askren was a real prizefighter, the retired 36-year-old mostly used his elite wrestling skills over the course of his career to win his MMA fights, and he didn’t seem to take Paul all that seriously.

Some thought he’d still be able to get by Paul in a boxing right, but the brash social media sensation was quite clearly a way better boxer than Askren and the fight was over in the first round.

While Woodley was also a heck of a wrestler in his MMA career, the former UFC champ is also a sound puncher. He’s scored knockouts via punches in MMA fights, and that should translate well into the boxing ring.

He’s not quite an elite boxer, but he’ll easily be the best striker Paul will have faced as a professional boxer, so the fight is intriguing from that point of view.

Most importantly, perhaps, Woodley seems to be taking his training seriously.

Mayweather is one of the most skilled fighters in boxing history, so Woodley’s athleticism combined with his already robust striking arsenal and Mayweather’s fine-tuning for boxing should give Woodley his best chance to win the fight.

