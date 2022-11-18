Former UFC Champion Tyron Woodley Turned Down By Boxing YouTuber

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley wants to box English YouTuber KSI, but the latter isn’t interested at the moment.

“You haven’t won a fight since 2018 brother,” KSI tweeted to Woodley on November 17. “When you finally get a win, then I’ll fight you. Deal? @TWooodley.”

KSI, whose real name is Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji, is widely known as a social media star that boasts 24 million subscribers on YouTube and over 12 million followers on Instagram. KSI, 29, is also one of the most prominent names in the YouTube boxing world.

He’s 4-0-1 in five matches and he holds wins over the likes of Luis Alcaraz Pineda and fellow content creators Swarmz and Logan Paul.

Well, Woodley has had his eyes on KSI for months. “The Chosen One” was introduced to the YouTube boxing landscape by competing against Jake Paul in two back-to-back bouts in 2021. Unfortunately for Woodley, he lost both matches to “The Problem Child,” dropping their first meeting by split decision and their second by knockout.

All in all, The Chosen One is 0-6 in combat sports since September 2018 when he defended his UFC welterweight belt against Darren Till.

Both KSI and Woodley attended a DAZN boxing event in Dubai, UAE, headlined by Floyd Mayweather Jr. versus KSI’s younger brother Deji. Mayweather ultimately ended the exhibition match with a sixth-round TKO.

During the event, KSI and Woodley got into it verbally with The Chosen One making it clear that he wanted to meet the YouTuber inside the ring. “Instead of Twitter, let’s do it in real life,” Woodley is heard saying. Watch the altercation below:

Woodley Shared a Screenshot of What He Said Was a Boxing Contract KSI Sent Him

The two ended up taking their squabble to Twitter. On November 17, Woodley shared a screenshot of what he said was a boxing contract that KSI had sent him for January 14, 2023. “Warned this b****!” Woodle tweeted. “@ksi Why would u offer me a fight vs you then bail? Why would u send me a contract to b**** out and take a lesser opponent? Why would u have my name in your mouth for two years and not step up? Why do a poll of 1 million people, that all said fight me, & you run.”

Warned this bitch!@ksi Why would u offer me a fight vs you then bail? Why would u send me a contract to bitch out and take a lesser opponent? Why would u have my name in your mouth for two years and not step up?Why do a poll of 1million people, that all said fight me, & you run. pic.twitter.com/0zDpS7j0qw — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) November 17, 2022

According to what Woodley claimed was the contract, KSI included a stipulation that after the two weighed in under a maximum of 175 pounds the day before the contest, they wouldn’t be allowed to weigh more than 185 pounds “in the afternoon of the day of the fight.”

“@ksi wanted me not to rehydrate then flaked,” Woodley wrote.

The presumed January boxing event was set to feature both KSI and his former opponent-turned-business-partner, Logan Paul. However, Paul injured his knee in a WWE match earlier this month, and he said on a recent episode of his “IMPAULSIVE” podcast that he could no longer box in January.

Well, Woodley tweeted that if Paul’s injury derails the event, he had multiple promoters ready to put on the match. “When @ksi blames it on @loganpaul’s injury or budget i have two companies that will fund the purse,” Woodley tweeted. “Try again. I’m done talking about it. My last post on it.”

Woodley Snapped Back at KSI’s Tweet About His Losing Streak

After KSI tweeted to Woodley that he wouldn’t box him until The Chosen One picked up a win, the mixed martial arts great went off on the YouTuber: “Ur talking 2 some1 who is goated as one of the greatest,” Woodley tweeted.

“KeepStipulationsIncoming u asked 2 fight me. U sent me a contract. Not reverse! My name ain’t dick keep it out ur mouth. U are now goated for (lying). Don’t talk about being a fighter again. Just say you enjoy the hobby.”

Woodley then shared a tweet from Global Titans Fight Series which wrote that they’d “fund the whole card.”

“What’s your excuse now? i have two other entities that will do the same!” Woodley continued, following it up with calling KSI a “clown” and saying he had been “exposed.”