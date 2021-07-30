Tyson Fury Slams Deontay Wilder: ‘Not a Warrior or a Man’

Tyson Fury slammed Deontay Wilder via social media on Friday ahead of their upcoming third fight scheduled for October 9 in Las Vegas. Fury and Wilder fought to a controversial draw in 2018, and Fury stopped Wilder in the seventh round of a one-sided rematch in February 2020. Fury seemed to get the better of Wilder in both fights, but the two stars were contractually obligated to fight again in another rematch so long as Wilder wanted it to happen, so Fury vs. Wilder 3 is on the way.

Ahead of the third fight, Fury slammed Wilder for the former boxing champ’s recent rhetoric. Fury posted, “This man is a real piece of work. A real bully excuse maker. Not a warrior or a man at all. Beat the mug 2 times. I’ve battered him and his trainer. But still talking s***… .”

This man is a real piece of work. A real bully excuse maker. Not a warrior or a man at all. Beat the mug 2 times. I’ve battered him and his trainer. But still talking shit. Real pussies 🐱 @BronzeBomber pic.twitter.com/7cxWaRm4AQ — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) July 30, 2021

Fury is currently boxing’s WBC and lineal heavyweight champion. Wilder is a former WBC heavyweight champion, and the only loss in his pro boxing career was to Fury last year.

They’ll clash again in a pay-per-view boxing match at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on October 9.

