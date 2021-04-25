Full Crowd at UFC 261: ‘Fanssssss!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!’ [WATCH]

UFC 261 was the company’s first pay-per-view card to feature a full crowd since the pandemic hit last year. While it was considered somewhat of a controversial move when it was first announced earlier this year, the reaction from the UFC world was overwhelmingly positive when it came right down to it on fight day. Fans were finally packed into an arena for UFC fights again, and they were loud and happy about it.

You can bask in the raucous cheering below. Be sure to have the sound turned up. The UFC posted,” How sweet does that sound?”

UFC 261: Usman vs. Masvidal 2 featured a full crowd at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

The main event featured a rematch between UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal. The blockbuster fight card also featured two other UFC title fights. UFC women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili met former titleholder Rose Namajunas in the co-main event. Women’s flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko took on former 115-pound champ Jessica Andrade in the other title fight.

But the UFC world was hyped way before those champs took center stage, and it was all about the full crowd of spectators being there.

Indeed, there’s “nothing sweeter than the roar of the crowd”.

Nothing sweeter than the roar of the crowd 🙌#UFC261 pic.twitter.com/26ASAKkUPz — UFC (@ufc) April 24, 2021

It’s even better coupled with a huge KO. UFC bantamweight Danaa Batgerel landed a huge shot against Kevin Natividad to score the victory during the prelim.

UFC World Reacts to Fans at UFC 261

UFC featherweight Jared Gordon captured the moment perfectly. He posted, “Fanssssss!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Fanssssss!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) April 24, 2021

UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight champ Amanda Nunes posted, “It’s so exciting to see the crowd back”.

It’s so exciting to see the crowd back. #UFC261 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) April 24, 2021

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski posted, “How good is this!!”

How good is this!! #ufc261 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) April 24, 2021

UFC flyweight Kai Kara France agreed. He posted, “How good is it to hear a crowd again!”

How good is it to hear a crowd again! 🙏🏻 #UFC261 — Kai Kara France (@kaikarafrance) April 24, 2021

UFC bantamweight Marlon Vera said it was “great [to] have the crowd back”.

Si great so have the crowd back — Chito Vera (@chitoveraUFC) April 24, 2021

UFC bantamweight Brian Kelleher posted, “Surreal to hear a crowd roar right now”.

Surreal to hear a crowd roar right now #UFC261 — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) April 24, 2021

He also posted, “Fights are so much better with fans man”.

Fights are so much better with fans man #UFC261 — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) April 24, 2021

More Reactions to Fans Being Back

Former UFC women’s flyweight Rachael Ostovich posted, “I’m so happy @ufc holding an event with fans!! Y’all scared, stay home. Lmao Wish I was there!!!”

I’m so happy @ufc holding an event with fans!! Y’all scared, stay home. Lmao Wish I was there!!! — rachaelostovich (@rachaelostovich) April 24, 2021

UFC strawweight contender Amanda Ribas said, “The fans are insane”.

UFC women’s flyweight Tatiana Suarez posted, “Those fans are amped!”

Those fans are amped! #UFC261 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) April 24, 2021

UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad noted his belief that the fans would have been loud for any kind of fight after being away for such a long time.

The welterweight contender referenced the first fight between heavyweights Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis at UFC 226 in 2018. That fight between two counterpunchers is commonly referenced as the benchmark for UFC boredom. Muhammad posted, “I feel like these fans would’ve even been cheering during the francis vs black beast 1”.

I feel like these fans would’ve even been cheering during the francis vs black beast 1 — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 24, 2021

Regardless, Bryce Mitchell can’t wait to get back in front of fans. He posted, “This has me pumped I can’t wait to get back in there and twist sum 1 up in front of the fans”.

This has me pumped I can’t wait to get back in there and twist sum 1 up in front of the fans #UFC261 — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) April 24, 2021

Chris Daukaus feels the same way. He posted, “Man I really can’t wait to fight in front of a crowd!”

Man I really can’t wait to fight in front of a crowd! #UFC261 — Chris Daukaus (@ChrisDaukausMMA) April 24, 2021

Angela Hill posted, “Hearing the crowd is blowing my mind …”.

Hearing the crowd is blowing my mind #UFC261 — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) April 24, 2021

