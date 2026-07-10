Dana White Announces UFC 329 Shatters Gate Record

According to UFC president Dana White, Saturday’s UFC 329 card has shattered the promotional record for the largest gate.

With the return of UFC superstar Conor McGregor, the biggest name in the sport, UFC 329 was expected to do massive numbers for its box-office receipts at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

It turns out that’s exactly the case.

UFC 329 Breaks Gate Record

Speaking to SportsCenter, White revealed that UFC 329 has a $25 million gate, which breaks the previous promotional record held by UFC 306: Riyadh Season Noche UFC, which was held at the Sphere in Las Vegas in September 2024, and which did $22 million at the box office.

“The Conor McGregor effect is huge. Our biggest gate ever was the Sphere, $22 million. This gate beat it at $25 million, so it’s the biggest gate in UFC history for his return. The city is buzzing,” White said.

Conor McGregor is a Money Maker

McGregor has always been a cash cow for the UFC, and his money-making ways continue on Saturday with this massive UFC 329 event in Las Vegas.

Out of the UFC’s five biggest gates of all time, McGregor was involved in three of those fights, and he was part of four of the top-10 UFC gates of all time, per the graphic below.

This is not even counting McGregor’s boxing match against Floyd Mayweather in 2017, which was an absolutely massive fight that drew $55 million. That was a boxing match and not a UFC card, but White and the UFC still took a cut of that gate for the fight.

While you can love or hate McGregor, there is no doubt he is a superstar on the grandest scale possible. Anytime he steps into the Octagon, it’s must-watch television, and that’s once again the case here at UFC 329 when he battles Holloway in the main event in what could potentially be a title eliminator fight for the Irishman if he wins impressively.

We’ll see how this fight plays out on Saturday night, but regardless, it’s going to be a “red-panty night” for both McGregor and the UFC as the promotion is banking millions of dollars for it.