Aljamain Sterling Shares Honest Take on Conor McGregor’s Injury: Exclusive

Aljamain Sterling shared his thoughts on the ongoing debate surrounding Conor McGregor‘s injury at UFC 329. Sterling weighed in on whether McGregor entered the fight with the injury or if it was just a freak accident.

McGregor returned to the octagon against Max Holloway at UFC 329 after a five-year absence. He did not waste any time bringing the fight to Holloway, throwing jumping head-kicks. The Irishman was noticeably slipping with his movements afterward and appeared to have injured himself.

McGregor was quickly forced to the ground, with Holloway landing strikes. The referee eventually stepped in and waved the fight off after deeming that the Irishman could not continue.

Many within the MMA community took to social media after the fight and pointed to McGregor’s body language being different. They questioned whether he was injured before the fight and decided not to withdraw from the event.

Still, Sterling does not believe McGregor would do such a thing.

Aljamain Sterling Shares Honest Take on Conor McGregor’s Injury

Aljamain Sterling does not believe Conor McGregor would risk tarnishing his legacy by entering a fight knowing he could not compete. The former UFC bantamweight champion said that doing so would be a lose-lose situation with no reward.

“I want to give [McGregor] the benefit of the doubt that he wouldn’t come back and pull something like that. The fans lose, Paramount loses and he loses stock,” Sterling exclusively told Heavy Sports via Ignition Poker. “I don’t think he would want to put himself in that position and tarnish, his name everything he has done in the sport. You saw when Max [Holloway] touched his shoulder during the embrace at the end and said, ‘Dude, why the [expletive] did you come back?'”

He continued:

“Conor turns, and you can see it. I know what that feels like when someone says something like that to you, and it hits you deep. You’re like, ‘Damn, this sucks.'”

Sterling Does Not Believe McGregor Enter UFC 329 Already Hury

Sterling also does not believe McGregor entered UFC 329 having already been hurt. The former bantamweight champion pointed to the Irishman’s demeanor both during and after the fight.

Despite a much more reserved McGregor during his walkout, Sterling believes he wanted to be in the octagon.

“That man did not look like a man who came there with an injury, looking to find an easy way out. You can say anything about his demeanor. He didn’t look as confident once he got in and all the talking stopped, but that’s beside the point,” Sterling exclusively told Heavy Sports via Ignition Poker. “Specifically with the injury, I don’t believe he was hurt coming into that.”

It is unclear how long McGregor will be out of action after this latest setback. He will need to go through a recovery process after undergoing surgery. Because of that, his return will depend on how quickly he can recover and when he will be medically cleared to resume training.

UFC CEO Dana White also made it clear that he will not discuss any fights for McGregor until he is cleared.