UFC 331: Joshua Van vs. Alexandre Pantoja 2 Betting Odds

Joshua Van puts his UFC flyweight title on the line against Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 331. The event takes place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, and streams live on Paramount+. Based on the betting odds, Van vs. Pantoja will be tightly contested.

The flyweight title clash is a rematch from UFC 323 last December, when Van defeated Pantoja by 1st round TKO. While the fight lasted only 26 seconds, it is important to note that Pantoja lost the fight after suffering an injury.

‘The Cannibal’ injured his arm after throwing a head-kick and falling to the mat. As a result of the freak injury, Pantoja was unable to continue so the fight was stopped.

Van, meanwhile, returned to the octagon at UFC 328, when he earned an impressive 5th round TKO victory over Tatsuro Taira. The win marked Van’s first successful flyweight title defense.

Van vs. Pantoja 2 will carry high stakes. The flyweight title will be on the line and the winner will get to finally prove who the better fighter is. Based on how their previous fight ended, Van and Pantoja will aim to make a statement with a decisive win.

Despite Pantoja’s legendary run at 125 pounds before losing his title, Van enters UFC 331 as a slight favorite.

UFC 331: Joshua Van vs. Alexandre Pantoja Betting Odds

Joshua Van stands as the favorite over Alexandre Pantoja on the latest UFC 331 betting odds.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Van enters at -136 to retain the flyweight championship. The reigning champion will have the edge if the fight is contested primarily on the feet. A $20 wager on Van to win would return a total payout of $34.71.

Pantoja, the former flyweight champion, will have the edge if the fight goes to the ground. He sits at +106. A $20 wager on him to reclaim the flyweight title would return a total of $41.20.

Van last competed in May, so he will be the fresher of the two in terms of recent competition. By contrast, Pantoja was recovering from his injury, so the early moments of the fight could be significant.

The method of victory props do not come as a surprise. Van is favored to win by KO/TKO at +185, while Pantoja is favored to win by submission, listed at +280.

Oddsmakers are expecting a finish. However, the rounds prop is set at 3.5 rounds, with both outcomes even at -112.

The prop bet on the fight going the distance is currently listed at +164. In contrast, the fight not going the distance is listed at -215.

Main Card Betting Odds

Beyond the flyweight title rematch between Van and Pantoja, UFC 331 features several exciting matchups that will appeal to bettors.

The UFC 331 main card matchups and betting odds is as follows:

Joshua Van (-136) vs. Alexandre Pantoja (+106) – Main Event for UFC Flyweight Championship

Arman Tsarukyan (-350) vs. Mauricio Ruffy (+255) – Lightweight – Co-Main Event

Patricio Pitbull (+230) vs. Doo Ho Choi (-310) – Featherweight

Gable Steveson (-2500) vs. Sean Sharaf (+900) – Heavyweight

Alonzo Menifield (+200) vs. Iwo Baraniewski (-265) – Light Heavyweight