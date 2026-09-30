UFC 332 Gets Last-Minute Matchup Switchup

This Saturday’s UFC 332 card has received a last-minute matchup switch for a featherweight fight on the preliminary card.

Per the UFC, Benadro Sopaj is out of his bantamweight fight against Marcus McGhee at UFC 332 and will now take on UFC newcomer Anthony Romero in a featherweight bout.

Marcus McGhee Gets New Opponent

McGhee is the No. 10-ranked UFC bantamweight fighter per the Meta UFC Rankings. He is 5-1 overall in the UFC, with his lone loss inside the Octagon coming against current UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan. In his last fight, McGhee defeated John Yannis to bounce back into the win column. That fight came in June, so this will be McGhee’s second fight of 2026, which is good to see, as he only fought one time in all of 2025.

McGhee is one of the top bantamweights in the UFC, but for some reason he has gotten bad luck as of late with opponents dropping out at the last minute. He was supposed to fight Jakub Wiklacz earlier this year, but his foe pulled out of the fight and was replaced by an unranked fighter, Yannis. Now, the same thing has happened, as top prospect Sopaj has withdrawn from the fight and was replaced by Romero, who is making his UFC debut on very short notice.

Anthony Romero Makes UFC Debut

Romero is making his UFC debut with a 7-2, 1 NC record. He has been fighting on the California regional circuit and has won his last two fights by stoppage to get this last-minute opportunity to fight in the UFC. In his last outing, Romero defeated Yuma Horiuchi via TKO to capture the UNF bantamweight title. For his UFC debut here against McGhee at UFC 332, he will be moving up to featherweight as the fight has been booked on very short notice.

UFC 332 is headlined by a UFC women’s flyweight title bout for the vacant belt between Natalia Silva and Wang Cong, while the co-main event features a bantamweight matchup between Deiveson Figueiredo and Payton Talbott. Also on the UFC 332 card is a lightweight bout between fan favorites King Green and Esteban Ribovics.