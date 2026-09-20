UFC 334 Betting Odds Revealed for 2 Title Fights

After the UFC 334 card was officially announced, we now have the betting odds for the two title fights taking place at the event.

In the main event of UFC 334, newly crowned UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane battles top contender Josh Hokit, while the co-main event features UFC women’s bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison against Amanda Nunes.

UFC 334 takes place on Saturday, November 14, at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

Check out the betting odds for both bouts below.

UFC 334: Gane vs. Hokit Betting Odds

Here are the betting odds for the UFC 334 main event between Gane and Hokit.

Ciryl Gane -230

Josh Hokit +193

Gane is coming off a TKO win over Alex Pereira at UFC Freedom 250 that earned him the interim heavyweight title, which became the undisputed belt when Tom Aspinall vacated it due to injury.

As for Hokit, he has won four straight fights since joining the UFC last year, and if he can get past Gane in this fight, then he will become the new UFC heavyweight champion of the world.

UFC 334: Harrison vs. Nunes Betting Odds

As well, here are the betting odds for the UFC 334 co-main event between Harrison and Nunes.

Kayla Harrison -300

Amanda Nunes +247

In the co-main event, we have Harrison going up against Nunes in her first official title defense after winning the belt from Julianna Pena last year.

Harrison and Nunes were supposed to fight at UFC 324 in January, but the fight was pushed back due to Harrison needing to have neck surgery.

After she had successful neck surgery, Harrison has been spending the last nine months recovering, and in two months, she will finally be able to fight again when she takes on Nunes in what should be an amazing fight between two former training partners at American Top Team.

With Harrison having the grappling advantage and having fought far more recently than Nunes, who is coming off a three-plus-year retirement layoff, it makes sense that she is the favorite. But Nunes is the GOAT of women’s MMA, so you would be crazy to count her out of winning this fight.