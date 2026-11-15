UFC 334 Fighter Hints at Retirement Following Event

On top of UFC welterweight veteran Stephen Thompson announcing his retirement at UFC 334, another fighter has teased theirs as well.

In the featured preliminary bout, Thompson had a storybook ending to his MMA career when he knocked out Charles Radtke with a spinning wheel kick in his final career fight.

But earlier on the prelims, another fighter who is considering retirement wasn’t so lucky.

Macy Chiasson Considering Retirement

On the early preliminary card bout, UFC women’s bantamweight fighter Macy Chiasson was submitted in the first round by Bia Mesquita, which was her fourth straight loss.

Afterwards, she teased retirement following her latest loss at UFC 334.

“One of the best camps I’ve ever had. Pretty sure I’m done fighting. Thank you to everyone for the support and the @ufc for an awesome time. Really love this sport and everything it’s done for me in my life. Super grateful for everything and everyone I’ve met along the way. All love,” Chiasson wrote on her Instagram.

Keep in mind that fighters often change their minds after sleeping things over, but it does sound like Chiasson is ready to step away from MMA.

Macy Chiasson Could Be Released Either Way

Even if she doesn’t retire on her own, it’s possible that the UFC could release Chiasson, anyways, since she has lost four straight fights inside the Octagon, which is typically a signal that a fighter can be cut.

Although the UFC women’s bantamweight division is among the most shallow weight classes in the entire promotion, losing four straight fights is never a good sign. In fact, long-time UFC women’s bantamweight contender Norma Dumont was recently cut by the promotion despite having only two straight losses, so even if Chiasson decides that she wants to fight again, a cut could be coming.

We’ll see what happens, but it does appear that Chiasson’s career is over, and if that’s the case, she had a solid run overall in the UFC, as she was a former “Ultimate Fighter” champion and had an overall record of 8-7 in the promotion while fighting very solid competition for the most part.