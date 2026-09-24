UFC Champion Justin Gaethje Provides Latest Health Update

UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje provided his latest health update as fans eagerly anticipate seeing him fight again.

Gaethje’s last fight came in June when he defeated Ilia Topuria via fourth-round TKO due to corner stoppage to become the undisputed UFC lightweight champion of the world.

However, he has not fought since then and isn’t even sure if he will again, as he is still considering retirement.

Justin Gaethje’s Health Update

Speaking on the “Flagrant Podcast,” Gaethje provided his latest health update, indicating that a potential matchup against top contender Arman Tsarukyan will have to wait until he’s fully healthy, which he’s not right now.

“Everyone’s like, ‘You (expletive) fight Arman.’ I don’t know what the (expletive) – I have injuries I have to take care of. I haven’t made a decision – but I am 37 years old. My first fight was in 2008. I’ve had 40 fights, including my amateur fights, so I don’t know,” Gaethje said (via MMAjunkie.com).

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Justin Gaethje Not Afraid of Arman Tsarukyan

While some fans foolishly think that Gaethje is ducking Tsarukyan, the champ said that’s simply not the case, and the reason why this fight hasn’t been booked yet is that he honestly doesn’t know what the future holds for him, because if he does fight again, Gaethje admitted Tsarukyan is next in line.

“It’s not that I don’t want to fight Arman, it really isn’t. He’s the next in line; if and when I defend this championship, that will be who I fight. I just don’t know. Right now, I have a deep bruise in my knee. Still can’t punch with my hand. We’re three months removed from my last fight. I gave a lot of myself for this fight in January. In June, luckily I came out on top, but it cost me a lot, so I need to recover. I need to rest my brain because a lot of training went into those fights. I’m just going to enjoy being the champion for the rest of the year. I’m going to make a business decision and a life decision whenever the time comes,” Gaerthje said.