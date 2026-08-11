UFC Edmonton Gets 4 New Fights

The upcoming UFC Edmonton card has added four new fights, including a matchup featuring a fighter who recently competed at UFC Freedom 250.

UFC Edmonton takes place on October 11 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, and is headlined by a five-round welterweight bout between Canadian MMA star Mike Malott and knockout artist Joaquin Buckley. The co-main event sees Erin Blanchfield fight Canada’s own Jasmine Jasudavicius in a women’s flyweight bout.

Now, we have four more new fights.

UFC Edmonton Adds 4 New Fights

On Monday, the UFC officially announced the addition of four new fights to UFC Edmonton.

The most notable of the four new additions is the middleweight bout between Quebec’s Marc-Andre Barriault, who will be fighting on home soil in Canada, and Kyle Daukaus, who is coming off a first-round knockout loss to Bo Nickal at UFC Freedom 250 in June, which was one of the biggest mixed martial arts events of all time.

Another good new addition is the heavyweight bout between Alberta’s own Tanner Boser and Jhonata Diniz. These two heavyweights bring a ton of power to the Octagon, so look for someone to get brutally knocked out in this fight, which will surely bring the crowd to their feet, as MMA fans love seeing people getting knocked out.

All four of the new additions to this UFC Edmonton card contain at least one Canadian fighter, so it’s clear that the matchmakers are trying to stack this card with Canada’s top MMA fighters, which obviously makes sense, as the promotion typically tries to book fighters in their home countries.

UFC Edmonton Lineup Right Now

With these new additions, this is what the UFC Edmonton lineup looks like right now, though further additions are to come: