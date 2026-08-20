UFC Exploring Potential Alex Pereira vs. Josh Hokit Fight

The UFC is exploring a potential heavyweight matchup between top-ranked fighters Alex Pereira and Josh Hokit.

Pereira and Hokit both fought at UFC Freedom 250 on June 14, so they are on the same timetable right now.

Hokit has made it clear that he wants to fight Pereira next, and it looks like the UFC is considering booking it.

UFC Considering Booking Alex Pereira vs. Josh Hokit

According to MMA journalist Ariel Helwani on the latest edition of “The Ariel Helwani Show,” the UFC is exploring a matchup between Hokit and Pereira.

“What I can tell you after digging around a little bit is that is definitely something that is being discussed. Done? No. Signed? No. Sealed? No. Delivered? No. But it is definitely out there, it is definitely a thought, and definitely a direction being explored. So let’s see. That would be wild. Who would have thought at the beginning of this year, Josh Hokit vs Alex Pereira, if it comes to fruition. It is definitely a thing. Definitely a thing that is being discussed and explored at the moment,” Helwani said (via Bloody Elbow).

Alex Pereira vs. Josh Hokit Could Co-Headline UFC 334

Nothing is confirmed at this point, but there have been suggestions that UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall could attempt to unify his title against interim champ Ciryl Gane at UFC 334, which takes place on November 14 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

If that fight headlines the card, then it would make a lot of sense for Pereira vs. Hokit to co-headline UFC 334, with the winners and losers of both fights fighting each other in 2027.

While it would truly be wild to see Hokit fight for the UFC title less than two years into his Octagon career, if he beats Pereira, then it would be very difficult to deny him a title shot.

As for Pereira, he is still one of the biggest superstars in the UFC despite his controversial TKO loss to Gane at UFC Freedom 250, and a win over Hokit would certainly put him right back in position to fight for the belt.