UFC Fighter Arrested & Charged With 1st-Degree Premeditated Murder: Report

UFC bantamweight fighter Irwin Rivera has been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree premeditated murder, according to a report from TMZ.

According to MMA journalist Eric Kowal, Rivera was arrested on suspicion of stabbing his sisters. This story is still developing.

Receiving information that #UFC fighter Irwin Rivera has been detained by police after allegedly stabbing sisters. More to come. — Eric Kowal – MyMMANews.com (@MyMMANews) January 7, 2021

On Thursday, Rivera was booked into the Main Detention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, as per jail records obtained by the outlet. If convicted, Rivera could face life in prison or the death penalty, TMZ reported.

Rivera (10-6) has fought in the UFC three times, going 1-2 in the promotion. His last fight took place in September 2020, losing a split decision to Andre Ewell.

“UFC is aware of the recent incident involving Irwin Rivera and subsequently received information from his management that he has been exhibiting behavior consistent with mental health issues,” the UFC said in a statement to MMA Fighting.

“The allegations are extremely troubling and the organization is currently gathering additional information. The investigation is ongoing and any potential next steps including disciplinary action or medical attention will be determined upon the conclusion. Furthermore, UFC has informed Rivera’s management that he will not be offered a bout at this time.”

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: UFC Legend Blasts Jon Jones: ‘You Were Cheating’