UFC Hall of Famer Targeting Logan Paul [LOOK]

A UFC Hall of Famer is ending his retirement so he can target the likes of social media star Logan Paul and ex-boxing champ Roy Jones Jr. for exhibition boxing bouts. Rashad Evans, 41, retired from professional prizefighting back in 2018. He’s a former UFC light heavyweight champion, and he’s shared the Octagon with some of the biggest names the sport has ever seen. Now, according to a report by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Evans wants to step inside a boxing ring against Paul or Jone.

Okamoto posted, “Rashad Evans (@SugaRashadEvans) is coming out of retirement, per his manager Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00). Discussions are already underway for his return. Not surprising, considering the climate of combat sports right now. Targeted opponents include Logan Paul and Roy Jones.”

Both Paul and Jones are coming off of eight-round exhibition boxing bouts. Paul, 26, faced retired boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr., 44, on June 6.

Jones Jr., 52, went toe-to-toe for the same duration against former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson, 54, in November 2020.

Meanwhile, Evans hasn’t competed since losing his final UFC fight to Anthony Smith at UFC 225 in July 2018. That made it five straight losses for the former UFC stalwart, and he called it quits soon after that performance.

Evans Is Ending Retirement For Boxing Matches Not UFC Fights

His last win came against Chael Sonnen in 2013. That’s a long time ago, but Evans isn’t planning a return to the MMA world. Instead, the American seems to be hoping he can cash in on his name and score some dough in the world of boxing.

It’s a trend that seems to be on the rise. Evans would be just the latest former MMA star to step inside a boxing ring against the likes of a YouTuber or a legit pro boxer.





Rashad Evans Joins the UFC Hall of Fame A veteran of 33 professional fights during his 14-year career, Evans compiled a record of 24-8-1 (14-8-1, UFC), which included wins over UFC Hall of Famers Chuck Liddell, Forrest Griffin and Tito Ortiz, former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton Jackson, former UFC middleweight champion and 2019 UFC Hall of Fame inductee Michael Bisping, UFC® 17:… 2019-05-19T02:54:24Z

Former UFC superstar Anderson Silva decided to do it against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on June 19. Ben Askren did it with Jake Paul earlier this year, and former UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley is next on the list to fight Paul on August 28.

Heck, fellow former UFC light heavyweight champ Vitor Belfort is fighting boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya on September 11.

If Evans has his way, he’ll be the next former UFC star to get the same kind of boxing match.

