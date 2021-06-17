Oscar De La Hoya Boxing UFC Star in September: Report

“The Golden Boy” will make his return to the boxing ring opposite a UFC star, according to a recent report.

Mike Coppinger of The Athletic reported on Thursday morning that Oscar De La Hoya will box former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort on September 18. The bout will be an exhibition match promoted by Triller, and it will likely take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, as per the report.

Combat sports insider Ariel Helwani reported that the fight has been verbally agreed to. According to Helwani, Belfort will weigh in at 190 pounds and The Golden Boy will hit the scale at 175 pounds. The match will be contested with 10-ounce boxing gloves and the fight will be scheduled for eight, two-minute rounds.

A few months back, De La Hoya announced he had signed a deal with Triller and at 48, he would make his boxing comeback. Belfort was set to box “The Real Tarzann” Mike Holston this weekend, but the event was rescheduled for August 14 after headliner Teofimo Lopez tested positive for COVID-19, DAZN reported.

It’s unclear if Belfort will still box The Real Tarzann.

This story is still developing.

