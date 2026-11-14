UFC Interested in Merab Dvalishvili’s Friend Saba Lazishvili

The UFC is interested in signing Saba Lazishvili, the friend of former UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili.

Lazishvili and Dvalishvili were jumped earlier this week by Usman Nurmagomedov and his team at an Abu Dhabi hotel ahead of today’s RAF event there.

Nurmagomedov and his cronies were sentenced to six months in prison for the attack, while Dvalishvili and Lazishvili walked away with fines.

They even wrestled at the RAF event on Saturday, with Dvalishvili beating former UFC fighter Marlon Moraes and Lazishvili beating UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber.

Now, the UFC is interested in signing Lazishvili.

UFC Has Interest in Signing Saba Lazishvili

According to Dvalishvili, the UFC is interested in signing his friend Lazishvili, while noting that the PFL has also reached out to him about a contract.

“PFL contacted us and offered him a contract to fight. The UFC also wants to sign him. They have this kind of program where athletes can develop with them. We’ll probably choose the UFC. Even though Saba hasn’t had a fight yet, (he has an opportunity to develop his career with the UFC),” Dvalishvili said.

🚨 Merab Dvalishvili reveals the UFC is interested in signing Saba Lazishvili, and says he's already receieved an offer fom the PFL 👀 "PFL contacted us and offered him a contract to fight. The UFC also wants to sign him. They have this kind of program where athletes can develop… https://t.co/3WSEBs6PB9 pic.twitter.com/ZbJOklRPTJ — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) November 14, 2026

Saba Lazishvili Has No MMA Fights

Although Lazishvili has zero MMA fights to his name, it’s easy to see why the UFC would be interested in signing him, as he looked to hold his own during the gang attack by Nurmagomedov and Co. against Dvalishvili at the Abu Dhabi hotel earlier this week.

Although Lazishvili has no MMA bouts on his resume yet, he does come from a wrestling background, and we know that, historically speaking, wrestlers tend to do very well in the UFC.

It’s also worth noting Lazishvili’s brother Zviad Lazishvili fought one time in the UFC, losing a decision to Jonathan Martinez in 2021. So, even though he doesn’t have any MMA fights, the fact that his brother fought in the UFC and that his friend Dvalishvili is one of the best UFC fighters on the planet surely helps his cause.

We’ll see what he ends up doing, but it feels like Lazishvili to the UFC is going to happen sooner rather than later.