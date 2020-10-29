UFC’s Khabib Nurmagomedov Blasted: ‘You’re a P****’

On October 24, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov defended his title for the third time and subsequently announced his retirement from the sport.

“The Eagle” is retiring with an undefeated record of 29-0 and is viewed by most as one of the greatest fighters ever. However, one fighter doesn’t have that same sort of respect for Nurmagomedov.

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, No. 1 ranked welterweight Colby Covington ripped into the Russian fighter, saying that he should have been fighting at welterweight instead of lightweight.

“There was a great American legend hero that said in college, ‘p*****s cut weight,’ Covington said via Give Me Sport.

“And I’m not talking about Dan Gable, who I was around in college, the guy’s a legend, I’m talking about yours truly. I’m saying, if you have to cut weight, you’re a p****. Why are you looking for this big advantage to have a weight advantage over these little guys and beat midgets? Come fight in a real man’s weight class.”

Covington then asserted that he is the reason why The Eagle never moved up a division.

“I think I’m the man and I’m the reason he doesn’t come up to 170 in the first place,” Covington continued. “There’s a reason Khabib cuts that weight. He cuts tonnes of weight.

“Everybody knows he walks around at like 190. He’s bigger than me. But I’m a real man; I fight in my weight class. I’ll fight a man any size. Khabib’s looking for a way, he wants to beat up little midgets.”

Covington has not fought since September when he defeated former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley via fifth-round TKO. He is currently campaigning for a fight with No. 4 ranked Jorge Masvidal, a fight that could potentially earn him another chance at welterweight gold.

