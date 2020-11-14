UFC Legend’s Big Reveal: ‘I’m Coming in Hot’

UFC legend Donald Cerrone is “coming in hot” next year as he plans on returning to the UFC lightweight division in 2021.

“Cowboy” has fought his last three matches at welterweight but according to a recent Instagram post, he will drop back down to the division where he once fought for UFC gold.

On Saturday, Cerrone wrote, “2021 I’m coming in hot. Back to lightweight, Back on a mission!! Back to setting Records.”

At 37 years old, Cowboy is as battle tested as they come. Cerrone has a professional mixed martial arts record of 36-15-1 and one no-contest.

Although he has the most wins in UFC history, 23, Cowboy hasn’t picked up a victory since defeating Al Iaquinta in May 2019. He is 0-4-1 in his last five bouts, most recently fighting Niko Price to a draw in September.

