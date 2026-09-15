UFC Legend Says Josh Hokit Should Get Heavyweight Title Shot

UFC legend Daniel Cormier said that Josh Hokit should get the next heavyweight title shot against Ciryl Gane.

With Tom Aspinall vacating the UFC heavyweight title, Gane’s interim belt will presumably be elevated to the undisputed belt, and he will look to defend it later this year, potentially at UFC 334 on November 14 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

If that’s the case, then Cormier wants to see Hokit standing across from Gane inside the Octagon, with the undisputed UFC heavyweight title on the line.

Daniel Cormier Wants Josh Hokit to Get Title Shot

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Cormier made it clear that he believes Hokit should be the next man in line to fight Gane for undisputed UFC heavyweight gold.

“Ciryl Gane should defend the heavyweight championship against Josh Hokit. That’s the fight. I have no doubt in my mind that it should be Hokit,” Cormier said.

What Will the UFC Do?

It will certainly be interesting to see what the UFC does with the heavyweight division now that Aspinall is no longer champion, and thus no longer blocking the other fighters in the weight class from competing for the undisputed title.

Unfortunately, Aspinall’s eye was injured during his fight against Gane last October at UFC 321, but that’s what happened, and now that we know he is not going to be fighting anytime soon, it was time for him to either vacate his belt or get it stripped from his waist.

Now, the question is: what will the UFC do?

The most obvious title fight is a rematch between Gane and Alex Pereira, whom he defeated at UFC Freedom 250 in June to claim the interim belt. That fight featured several illegal, back-of-the-head strikes ahead of the finish, which is why Pereira has made it clear that he wants to get a rematch for the title. We’ll see if the UFC agrees.

Hokit, who is 4-0 in the UFC, makes the most sense from a merit point of view, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll get it. Other options include a pair of Russians, Sergei Pavlovich and Alexander Volkov.