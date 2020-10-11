Justin Gaethje Responds to UFC Misspelling Name in Advertisement

The UFC is currently advertising the next pay-per-view event, UFC 254, that is headlined by lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim champ Justin Gaethje, however the promotion misspelled “The Highlight’s” last name.

On Saturday night, the promotion broadcasted UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen and the Octagon had advertisements for Khabib vs. Gaethje on parts of the cage. The spelling for Gaethje’s last name was “Gaejthe” and the interim champion took notice.

The Highlight shared a screenshot of the botched advertisement and wrote, “maybe they should just go with Khabib vs Justin.” See below:

🧐 maybe they should just go with Khabib vs Justin 😂 pic.twitter.com/T6bjvymi2d — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) October 11, 2020

Gaethje earned the UFC interim lightweight championship in May when he toppled Tony Ferguson by fifth-round TKO in the main event of UFC 249. Earning the title granted him a guaranteed shot at “The Eagle.”

His bout with The Highlight will be Khabib’s third title defense and the second fight in a row where he takes on an interim champion.

After winning the belt by defeating Al Iaquinta at UFC 223 in April 2018, Khabib went on to defend it against Conor McGregor at UFC 229 in October 2018 and then-interim champ Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 in September 2019.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Nate Diaz Hints at Next Possible UFC Opponent