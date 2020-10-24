UFC Superstar Nate Diaz Blasts Fighter: ‘White Belt’ [LOOK]

One fighter is not impressed with the jiu-jitsu Justin Gaethje displayed during UFC 254 and that is Nate Diaz. “The Highlight” earned the interim lightweight title in May when he defeated Tony Ferguson by fifth-round TKO and he stepped inside the Octagon on Saturday, attempting to unify the belt against lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Gaethje was unable to capture undisputed gold, however. He was choked out by Nurmagomedov in the second round via triangle choke, and after the UFC 254 main event ended, Diaz took to Twitter, writing, “Whitebelt.”

Whitebelt — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 24, 2020

It was the first time in Gaethje’s professional mixed martial career that he was finished by a submission. With the loss, The Highlight’s record fell to 22-3. On the other end, Nurmagomedov extended his undefeated record to 29-0, with 11 wins via submission and 8 via KO or TKO.

Diaz has not competed inside the Octagon since battling Jorge Masvidal for the “BMF” title in November 2019 during UFC 244. Diaz lost the fight by doctor’s stoppage in-between the third and fourth round.

UFC 254 Fight Card & Results

In the main event of UFC 254, Nurmagomedov secured his 29th victory in a row with the submission over Gaethje. The fight card took place on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates, and because the event took place during primetime in the local market, Americans tuned into the pay-per-view during Saturday afternoon.

All in all, there were 12 bouts. See the results below:

Main Card

Lightweight Bout: Khabib Nurmagomedov def. Justin Gaethje via Second-Round Triangle Choke

Middleweight Bout: Robert Whittaker def. Jared Cannonier via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Heavyweight Bout: Alexander Volkov def. Walt Harris via Second-Round TKO

Middleweight Bout: Phil Hawes def. Jacob Malkoun via First-Round KO

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Lauren Murphy def. Liliya Shakirova via Second-Round Rear-Naked Choke

Light Heavyweight Bout: Magomed Ankalaev def. Ion Cuțelaba via First-Round KO

Preliminary card

Heavyweight Bout: Tai Tuivasa def. Stefan Struve via First-Round KO

140-Pound Catchweight Bout: Casey Kenney def. Nathaniel Wood via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

173-Pound Catchweight Bout: Shavkat Rakhmonov def. Alex Oliveira via First-Round Guillotine Choke

Light Heavyweight Bout: Da Un Jung vs. Sam Alvey Determined a Draw (29-28, 28-29, 28-28)

Early Preliminary Card

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Miranda Maverick def. Liana Jojua via First-Round TKO

159.5-Pound Catchweight Bout: Joel Álvarez def. Alexander Yakovlev via First-Round Armbar

