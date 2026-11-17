This Saturday’s UFC Qatar card has received a late addition, bringing the total number of fights up to 12 for the event.

UFC Qatar takes place on Saturday, November 21, at ABHA Arena in Al Rayyan, Qatar. The main event of the evening features a five-round light heavyweight bout between Jiri Prochazka and Navajo Stirling, while the co-main event sees UFC featherweights Aljamain Sterling and Kevin Vallejos going at it for five rounds or less.

Now, a 12th fight has been added to the card.

UFC Qatar Adds 12th Fight

Heavy.com’s Marcel Dorff reported on Tuesday that a late-notice lightweight bout between UFC newcomers John Mitchell and Shoaib Yousaf has been added to the card.

UFC Newcomers Added to UFC Qatar Card

Both Mitchell and Yousaf are brand-new fighters to the UFC roster, so fight fights may not know much about them yet.

Mitchell is an 11-3 Irish fighter who has previously competed in the PFL, Cage Warriors, and UAE Warriors. The 31-year-old fighter is coming off a first-round knockout win in his last fight that saw him bounce back from a loss in PFL in his fight before that. He has also competed in professional boxing, so he has other combat sports experience in addition to his MMA fights.

Yousaf is also 31, and he comes to the UFC on a six-fight win streak. He has also competed for Cage Warriors and for Oktagon MMA. He has also fought for the ACA organization.

As far as the betting odds go, we do not have any betting odds for this bout yet since it was announced on such short notice. It will be interesting to see who the matchmakers favor in this bout, but given that Yousaf has a longer win streak entering this fight, don’t be surprised if he is favored. That being said, Mitchell has been fighting in the PFL, which is a solid organization, so it wouldn’t be a shocker to see him favored to win this bout, either.

With the addition of Mitchell vs. Yousaf, the UFC Qatar card now has 12 fights slated for this Saturday morning’s UFC fight card.