UFC Re-Signs Lightweight Title Contender to New Contract

The UFC has re-signed a lightweight contender to a new contract as Mateusz Gamrot revealed he has inked a new deal.

Gamrot, the No. 6-ranked lightweight in the Meta UFC rankings, returns to the Octagon on August 8 when he battles up-and-coming star Quillan Salkilld in the main event of UFC Vegas 120.

Ahead of his next bout, the 35-year-old Pole has re-upped on a new deal with the world’s leading MMA promotion.

Mateusz Gamrot Announces New UFC Contract

Taking to his social media on Thursday, Gamrot revealed he has signed a new contract with the UFC ahead of his upcoming fight against Salkild.

“I’ve signed a multi deal with UFC! Another step begins in just two weeks, let’s gooo. I’m grateful to the UFC for the trust and for recognizing my hard work. Thank you for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to keep proving myself on the biggest stage in the world. @ufc,” Gamrot wrote on X.

Gamrot first stepped into the Octagon in 2020, and since then, he has a 9-4 record in the world’s leading MMA promotion, including a notable victory over top lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan.

In Gamrot’s last fight at UFC 327, he picked up a second-round submission win over Esteban Ribovics.

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Quillan Salkilld

Although Gamrot has been given a new contract, he certainly has his hands full in his next bout when he takes on Salkilld at UFC Vegas 120.

Just 26, Salkilld is an Australian prospect who has gone 5-0 so far in the UFC with four finishes since he joined the promotion in 2025 following a standout victory on Dana White’s Contender Series.

Overall, Salkilld looks like a serious lightweight contender for years to come, and if he can beat Gamrot, he will shoot way up the Meta UFC Rankings, where he is currently ranked at No. 9 in the weight class.

After beating Beneil Dariush by knockout earlier this year, Sakilld called out Gamrot, and he got the fight that he wanted.

It’s the biggest fight of his career, and if Salkilld wins, he’ll be one step closer to fighting for the UFC lightweight title.