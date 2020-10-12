Email Shows UFC Rejecting Conor McGregor in 2012 [LOOK]

UFC superstar Conor McGregor’s head coach John Kavanagh shared an email sent by UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby rejecting “Notorious” as a potential UFC fighter. As history has it, McGregor would eventually sign with the promotion in 2013 and became the biggest star in mixed martial arts history.

Kavanagh, who runs SBG Ireland, shared Shelby’s email which was sent to Haraldur Nelson, the father of UFC welterweight fighter Gunnar Nelson, who has trained with McGregor at SBG Ireland.

Shelby wrote:

Thanks for the email. If I can use any of your fighters, especially Conor, I will contact you. At the moment, the featherweight division is terribly impacted from so many UFC lightweights moving down in weight. So, I’m not looking to sign anyone else for a while, but, hopefully, it will clear up soon and guys like Conor will get the opportunity.

Notorious made his promotional debut on April 6, 2013, in the featherweight division against Marcus Brimage at UFC on Fuel TV: Mousasi vs. Latifi. Notorious put on a highly impressive performance, finish Brimage by TKO in the first round, jump-starting his meteoric rise in the promotion.

He went on to win the UFC lightweight and featherweight titles and has become the biggest superstar the sport has ever known. He has a current MMA record of 22-4 with 19 wins via KO or TKO.

