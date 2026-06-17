UFC Releases Statement on Conor McGregor

The UFC has released a statement in the wake of a New York Times report that Conor McGregor used banned substances after breaking his leg.

Last week, the New York Times reported that McGregor had used banned substances to help recover from the broken leg that he suffered in 2021 at UFC 264 when he lost against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy bout.

The report also alleged that McGregor using the banned substances is why the relationship between the UFC and USADA ultimately fell apart.

Now, the UFC has responded to that report, and they vehemently disagree with what was written in it.

UFC’s Statement on Conor McGregor

On Tuesday, the UFC released a full statement on McGregor. Read the full statement below.

“In 2021, Conor McGregor sustained a potentially career-ending injury and sought medical guidance from leading orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who advised the appropriate recovery and rehabilitation protocol. As a result, McGregor did not compete for five years and maintained proper communication with our team throughout, remaining in full compliance with the rules of our comprehensive drug program. McGregor has been tested 19 times over the past two years, including 12 times in 2026, making him the most tested athlete during this time,” the statement from the UFC read.

“Any suggestion that UFC’s decision to end its partnership with USADA was related to Conor McGregor is categorically false. Internal communications and documentation clearly show that discussions regarding a transition away from USADA began months before any conversations involving McGregor. This narrative is a continued attempt by USADA leadership to misrepresent the facts surrounding UFC’s unilateral decision to terminate our agreement with them and instead choose to partner with a far more competent, organized, and sophisticated testing group comprised of Drug Free Sport, Combat Sports Anti-Doping, and SMRTL labratories. The health and safety of our athletes remain our highest priority. We fully support Conor McGregor and look forward to his return to the Octagon this summer.”

Conor McGregor Returns Next Month at UFC 329

McGregor returns next month at UFC 329 when he faces rival Max Holloway in a rematch that is 13 years in the making. The last time these two fought each other was in 2013, with McGregor winning a decision in a fight where he resorted to his wrestling after he tore his ACL.

Now, all these years later, they meet again when they fight at UFC 329 on July 11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It is expected to be one of the biggest fight cards of the year, and one that UFC president Dana White has said will break the single-event UFC gate record.

Anytime McGregor fights, it’s a big deal. So, despite this report from the New York Times, the UFC is going full steam ahead with the return of “The Mac,” and UFC 329 is going to be one of the biggest sporting events of the summer.

According to the latest betting odds, Holloway is a -300 betting favorite, with McGregor as a +250 underdog for his long-awaited return to the Octagon after five years away.