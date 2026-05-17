Following the conclusion of MVP MMA: Rousey vs. Carano, the full fighter payouts were released by the California State Athletic Commission.

MMAjunkie.com provided the full list of fighter payouts, which you can see below.

MVP MMA: Rousey vs. Carano Full Fighter Payouts

Here are the full disclosed payouts to all of the fighters who competed on the MVP MMA: Rousey vs. Carano card, which was live on Netflix. Keep in mind this is only the disclosed pay, and some of the fighters may have been paid extra money that wasn’t disclosed to the public. But as a baseline, these were the payouts provided to the media by the CSAC.

Ronda Rousey, $2.2 million

Gina Carano, $1.05 million

Nate Diaz, $500,000

Mike Perry, $400,000

Francis Ngannou, $1.5 million

Philipe Lins, $100,000

Salahdine Parnasse, $70,000

Kenneth Cross, $50,000

Junior Dos Santos, $80,000

Robelis Despaigne, $50,000

Namo Fazil, $40,000

Jake Babian, $40,000

Adriano Moraes, $80,000

Phumi Nkuta, $60,000

Jason Jackson, $110,000

Jeff Creighton, $50,000

David Mgoyan, $50,000

Albert Morales, $40,000

Aline Pereira, $40,000

Jade Masson-Wong, $40,000

Chris Avila, $50,000

Brandon Jenkins, $40,000

Not surprisingly, Ronda Rousey made the most disclosed money at $2.2 million. After all, she headlined the card and was the big draw for her main event bout against Gina Carano, who earned $1.05 million. Considering the fight only lasted 17 seconds, it was a quick and easy payday for both fighters, especially for Rousey, as she was the winner of the fight in her MMA comeback.

Another notable name making a lot of money in disclosed salary was Francis Ngannou, who was paid $1.5 million to finish Philipe Lines in the featured main card bout. The former UFC heavyweight champion made the fight look easy as he took care of business in the first round against Lins, who was paid $100,000 to get knocked out.

MVP MMA: Rousey vs. Carano Event Recap

Overall, the MVP MMA: Rousey vs. Carano card was a great night of mixed martial arts action. You can read our full recap of the event right here, where you can watch all of the highlights for all the great finishes.

The main event did not last long, but most people who know MMA figured that would be the case as Rousey had such a massive advantage when the fight hit the ground, which it did almost immediately after the opening bell.

In the co-main event, Mike Perry and Nate Diaz went to war for two rounds before the fight was stopped via TKO due to cuts on Diaz’s face that caused blood to run into his eyes. Still, it was a fun fight for as long as it lasted.

There were also several highlight-reel knockouts from Ngannou over Lins, from Salahdine Parnasse over Kenny Cross, from Robelis Despaigne over Junior dos Santos, and from Jason Jackson over Jeff Creighton on the prelims, which we streamed live right here at Heavy. There was also an incredible, last-second submission win by Adriano Moraes over Phumi Nkuta on the preliminary card.

Although the main event ended rather quickly, it was still a really solid night of fights overall, and it will certainly be interesting to see if Netflix continues to promote MMA events going forward.