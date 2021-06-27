UFC Star Loses It All on Bad Bet: ‘I’d Do It Again’

A UFC star was so sure that he would win his upcoming fight that he decided to bet his entire purse on the matter. He convinced his coaches to do the same, then promptly lost the fight and all that money. Such was a day in the life of Justin Jaynes on Saturday in Las Vegas. Jaynes lost his latest UFC fight by split-decision to Charles Rosa.

Jaynes previously told Overtime Heroics he was letting it all ride on beating Rosa. The estimated total bet was $25,000.

He said, “As soon as the betting line comes out between Justin Jaynes and Charles Rosa, I’m putting my entire fight contract on myself, and my coaches are doing that as well. I’m betting close to 25K that I’m winning my fight because that’s how much I believe in myself. This is all in for me, and if I lose this fight, I do not get paid and my coaches do not get paid either. And that won’t be as bad as losing my job of being in the UFC.”

Jaynes Doubled Down on Idea After Fans and Media Questioned It

When fans and media started to question the big move, Jaynes doubled down on his idea via social media.

In a video the fighter posted on Instagram, he said per Yahoo Sports: “I really appreciate the positive energy I’ve received and the negative energy received, but at the end of the day, I really just don’t give a f***. It’s not your money. Let me bet what I want to bet…I’m taking a risk. My job is on the line. My UFC career is on the line. All the money that I’m going to be making in this fight is on the line and I love it. But I do want to reiterate, I don’t give a f*** what any of you think. I’m getting these messages ‘Oh, you’re about to be broke.’ Motherf***er, I was broke before. If I lose, I’ll be broke again and I’ll figure it out. It’s not that serious to me.”

Still, after his fight, Jaynes did at least stay true to himself and his decision to bet all his show money on the win.

He posted, “No regrets. I’d do it again”.

Jaynes Wasn’t the Only Loser

His coaches weren’t immediately available for comment about the matter, but one has to wonder if his team feels the same way right about now.

After all, it’s one thing to bet everything on yourself and lose things only for you. It’s quite another thing to bet everything on yourself and lose things for other people, too.

Still, Jaynes did come close to pulling off the upset victory.

One judge saw the fight go his way, but the other two overruled him. The scores were 30-27 and 29-28 for Rosa, and 29-28 for Jaynes.

So Jaynes almost won his big bet on Saturday night in Las Vegas, but he ended up losing it all instead.

