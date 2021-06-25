UFC Superstar’s Approach Should Frighten Francis Ngannou

UFC superstar Jon Jones has been the best fighter in the world for about a decade now, and his patient approach to tackling literally the biggest fight of his life should scare even the likes of mammoth monster and UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Jones is arguably already the most accomplished fighter in MMA history. Now, the 33-year-old MMA star is on his way to becoming the biggest and best fighter he’s ever been.

Have you seen this guy training? He looks legit.

So say whatever you want about his ongoing negotiations with UFC president Dana White. Jones has added some seriously impressive mass over the last year, and he’s been seen continuously training at Jackson Wink MMA Academy in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Jones is taking this seriously.

He’s basically undefeated across his entire career. He’s earned more UFC title fight wins (14) than any other fighter in UFC history, and he’s easily the best and most decorated UFC light heavyweight champion ever.

But Jones still seems intent on doing even bigger things in the sport, and more importantly, he’s putting in the long-term work under the perfect kind of mindset that should pay serious dividends down the line for him.

I mean, have you seen this guy on Instagram lately? He’s bigger, faster, and stronger than ever.

Jones Expects More Money To Face Ngannou

Look, Jones might not have a UFC fight lined up anytime soon, but that’s only because the UFC’s top pound-for-pound fighter in the world wants to be paid what he thinks he’s worth.

The argument against the stance Jones is taking now is that Jones should not have signed his latest UFC contract unless he planned on honoring it. But it also makes sense that Jones believes he would be paid more for moving up to the heavyweight ranks since Jones says that’s what UFC officials have told him all along.

Regardless, Jones not rushing into his desired superfight against Ngannou is actually good evidence that the UFC superstar is taking the challenge seriously.

I don’t care how hard Ngannou hits people or how fast they fall down because of it, that should scare the guy.

Even better, everything Jones has been doing makes it crystal clear that Jones is looking for more than just a big-money pay grab.

He doesn’t just want to fight Ngannou for a big pile of loot.

He wants to fight Ngannou for a big pile of loot, and he wants to leave the Octagon with the biggest win of his career, too.

Patient Approach Could Net Jones Biggest Win of Career

Jones has consistently stated over the last few months that he wasn’t in a hurry to do anything, and some of his latest social media posts show that same kind of attitude still prevailing for “Bones”.

“I know lots of them do [want to see me lose]. I’m not going to allow anyone to rush me. Becoming a heavyweight is a serious process. Not many people understand what it takes to do it the right way. I’ll be back when I’m good and ready,” Jones posted.

He added, “It would definitely hurt my speed and cardio if I was to try and rush the process. Achieving greatness isn’t something that’s done overnight, it takes patience and consistency sometimes. Right now my biggest fight is in the gym day by day. Getting more gold will come later.”

Jones is already the most accomplished fighter in UFC history. That he’s taking the long road to Ngannou should make even the UFC’s scariest heavyweight champion to date at least a little worried.

