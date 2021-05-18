UFC Star Smashes Thief: ‘Wrong Car To Break Into’

According to UFC heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis, an alleged car thief in Houston picked the wrong vehicle to break into on Tuesday. Lewis holds the all-time record for knockouts in the heavyweight division, and he apparently scored another one in the parking lot when some rando tried to break into his truck.

Um, wrong move, dude.

Lewis posted a video via Instagram of Houston police placing a man under arrest. The man’s head is wrapped in what appears to be the bandages he needed after the beating, presumedly from the bashing he just received from Lewis. The video also showed the UFC star’s truck, which had apparently been damaged from the attempted jacking.

You can see that post below.

“Motherf***** tried to break into my s***,” Lewis said in the video.

The caption for the post said, “Mofo [picked the] right/wrong car to break into. HE’S OK”.

Lewis also posted a picture of his bruised fist via his Instagram stories. The caption for that post reads “Satisfaction” and “He’s okay”.

You can see the post below.

Lewis Could Be UFC’s Next Heavyweight Champ

Lewis is on his way to facing current UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou next. UFC president Dana White revealed to the media last week at UFC 262 in Houston that Lewis would face Ngannou next, and that the winner would face former champion Stipe Miocic right after that.

That plan leaves out UFC superstar Jon Jones for now. Jones vacated his light heavyweight crown last year to move up into the heavyweight ranks. But Jones and the UFC have not come to financial terms, so both Jones and the UFC seem to content right now to play the waiting game.

That situation has opened the door for Lewis, one of the hardest-hitting fighters in UFC history.

Not only will Lewis get the first crack at Ngannou’s recently won UFC heavyweight championship, but he will also enjoy the additional comfort of entering that showdown knowing he’s the last person to beat Ngannou.

Lewis defeated Ngannou by decision at UFC 226 in July 2018. He later challenged Daniel Cormier for UFC heavyweight gold at UFC 230 that same year but lost by submission. Lewis lost his next fight to Junior dos Santo, but he reeled off four straight wins after that.

Now, Lewis is primed for another title shot, this time against Ngannou.

Lewis Has Been in Top Form in Recent Fights

In his last four fights, Lewis has appeared better than ever. It’s why some pundits believe the 36-year-old might be the only fighter capable of beating this new and improved version of Ngannou.

But it’s also why he’s probably the last person an alleged thief would want catching in the act.

Per MMA Fighting, Jodi Silva, a public information officer for the Houston Police, confirmed later that Lewis was returning to his car after a workout when he heard banging noises coming from his vehicle.

Upon discovering the alleged thief, Lewis took matters into his own hands

“Mr. Lewis says he went over to the suspect, struck him, placed him onto the ground until the police arrived,” Silva said per MMA Fighting. “That’s the nicest way to put it.”

Another way? Lewis, one of the most powerful punchers in the world, smashed that dude with his barehands.

