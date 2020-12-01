UFC Superstar’s Fight Nickname Used to Be ‘Sexual Chocolate’

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones reminded fight fans on Monday of his old fight nickname. Most know Jones’ fight nickname as both “Bones” and “Jonny Bones,” however over a decade ago he was called another name: “Sexual Chocolate.”

“My original fight nickname used to be sexual chocolate, what in the hell was I thinking,” Jones tweeted Monday afternoon.

My original fight nickname used to be sexual chocolate, what in the hell was I thinking 🥴😂 — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 30, 2020

Jones, who made his professional MMA debut in 2008, used the nickname Sexual Chocolate for the first part of his career. A video has been shared on YouTube of Bones having his hand raised after defeating Moyses Gabin during Battle Cage Xtreme 5 in 2008 to win the USKBA light heavyweight championship.

As he was crowned the winner, the ring announcer used Jones’ Sexual Chocolate nickname. Watch below:

Sexual chocolate jonesJonny bones – aka sexual chocolate jones 2015-07-29T05:51:59Z

Jones Says He’s Moving Up to Heavyweight, Unclear When He Will Make His Debut

Bones vacated his UFC light heavyweight title earlier this year, citing the reason as wanting to move up to heavyweight. For years, fans and analysts have called for this move and it appears it will finally happen. However, it’s unclear when.

Jones hasn’t fought since defending his light heavyweight strap against Dominick Reyes in February at UFC 247, and fans may have to wait months more to see the No. 2 ranked male pound-for-pound fighter.

Jones has mentioned two heavyweight names frequently as potential opponents, champion Stipe Miocic and No. 1 ranked contender Francis Ngannou. But, both fighters have been linked to each other for the next divisional title fight and nothing has been booked. If Bones plans to sit out and wait for the winner of that bout, he may not enter the Octagon until the second or third quarter of 2021.

