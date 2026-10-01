UFC Superstar Predicts Sean Strickland vs. Nassourdine Imavov 2

UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal predicted the upcoming UFC middleweight title fight between Sean Strickland and Nassourdine Imavov.

The rematch between Strickland and Imavov is not yet official, but has been rumored to take place at UFC 335 in December in Las Vegas.

If the fight happens as expected, then Masvidal — who has been involved in his fair share of incredible UFC fights over the years — has a prediction for how the fight will play out.

Jorge Masvidal Predicts Sean Strickland vs. Nassourdine Imavov 2

Speaking on the “Deep Waters” podcast, Masvidal shared his prediction for Strickland vs. Imavov 2.

“I’m excited about that fight, great fight. I like Imavov. He’s a sniper. He’s real, real technical. You can tell with the way he’s fighting, he’s always thinking a couple steps ahead. He’s like, ‘If the guy does this, I’m going to do that,’ and Sean’s just all energy, just coming forward with that pressure,” Masvidal said (via MMAjunkie.com)

“I think this is going to be an amazing fight. Also, Imavov has been out for a while. … Imavov has a good style also to deal with the Strickland pressure. I’m going to go with Strickland, though. I think it’s going to be a tough fight for Sean. The speed, his athleticism, the timing, his distance management.”

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Strickland vs. Imavov is a Rematch

One of the interesting things about the Strickland vs. Imavov fight is that it is a rematch of a fight that took place in January 2023, when Strickland stepped up on short notice to fight Imavov in a light heavyweight bout.

Strickland won that fight by unanimous decision, but now, nearly four years later, it looks like the two rivals will meet again, only this time down 20 lbs in the UFC middleweight division, with Strickland defending his belt.

As Masvidal said, this should be an absolutely amazing fight between two of the best middleweights on the planet. With Strickland being the champion and having a previous win over Imavov, he will likely be favored to win the rematch, but the Frenchman has the tools necessary to pull off the upset in this fight.