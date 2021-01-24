UFC Superstar Issues Bold Challenge After Viral KO [WATCH]

A brand-new UFC superstar issued a bold challenge to some of the biggest names in the sport on Saturday night after scoring a viral knockout over his opponent at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi. Three-time Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler made his promotional debut for the UFC after signing with the company last year in stunning fashion by stopping dangerous lightweight contender Dan Hooker in just one round.

You can watch the video of that viral knockout below.

RIGHT HAND AND HE'S DONE. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/FEgpAQU9FA — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) January 24, 2021

After tracking down Hooker for the epic knockout victory, the 34-year-old American issued a bold challenge to the likes of Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“Conor McGregor! Surprise, surprise! There’s a new king in the lightweight division! Dustin Poirier your time is coming! And Khabib, if you ever do see fit to grace us with your presence back here in the UFC Octagon in your quest for 30-0, you gotta beat somebody, so beat me, if you can. God bless! See you at the top!”

If you missed that post-fight call out, you can watch it below.

When you hit your first bet… pic.twitter.com/VzzWJADpsV — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) January 24, 2021

Chandler’s impressive UFC debut could not have gone better for the fighter.

Now, the former Bellator champ appears to be on his way to competing for gold in the UFC, too.

