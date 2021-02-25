If you haven’t seen the UFC’s undefeated heavyweight phenom Ciryl Gane in the Octagon yet, be prepared to be impressed this weekend when the 30-year-old takes on Jair Rozenstruik at UFC Vegas 20.

No matter how the epic showdown goes, Gane is already doing something amazing just by being in the main event.

After all, Gane didn’t start Muay Thai training until six years ago and didn’t turn to MMA until three years after that. But the French MMA star is already competing in a massive UFC main event fight with title implications.

“I’m going after the belt!” Gane told Heavy. “That’s it. I’ll go after the belt no matter who has it.”

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Gane Eying Winner of UFC 260

Gane (7-0) expects to beat Rozenstruik (11-1) Saturday night at UFC Vegas 20 to prove he’s worthy to fight the winner of the upcoming Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou rematch scheduled for UFC 260.

“Yes, of course, I think if I win this weekend, I’m legit. I think I’m ready for the title shot,” Gane said.

While he didn’t start training until he was 24 years old, Gane is already one of the most dangerous heavyweights in the world.

Don’t believe me? Just read through all the comments by MMA fans from around the world on the latest video showcasing Gane’s impressive rise through the UFC ranks.

VideoVideo related to ufc’s undefeated phenom: ‘i’m going after the belt!’ 2021-02-25T17:14:05-05:00

“He has to be the least talked about (and) most talented prospect I’ve ever seen…,” posted one fan.

“He’s so technical for someone just on the start of their career, imagine him 10 fights from now,” posted another.

Even I told Gane when I interviewed him for this story that the first time I saw him fight in 2018, I only had one thought: This guy is going to be the champ someday.

While Gane said he’s grateful for those types of praises, the fighter also admitted that even he doesn’t exactly know why his MMA technique is already so pristine.

“I don’t know exactly. For sure, I have a good gym. I have a good coach. I have good management. I’ve only fought in MMA for three years now. I have a long way to go,” Gane said.

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Is Gane Just Born To Fight?

Maybe it’s just that Gane was born to fight.

Not only is the fighter headlining a UFC main event fight just three years into his MMA career, but Gane is also heavily favored by bookmakers to win the fight.

According to FanDuel in New Jersey, Gane is -290 (bet $100 to win $34.48) to Rozenstruik’s +225 (bet $100 to win $225).

So those numbers would add to the idea Gane’s destiny has always been to be a fighter.

I'm 99% certain Ciryl Gane was born to be UFC heavyweight champion. 🧐 — Kelsey McCarson (@kelsey_mccarson) February 25, 2021

History suggests the same.

After his coaches saw the raw talent Gane possessed, they quickly steered the fighter away from kickboxing toward an MMA career where more opportunity exists around the world.

“When I started Muay Thai, I knew I wanted to do something with the sport. I did well in Muay Thai. I was a champion in my country two times, and I started MMA, my coaches explained to me their plan. I agreed because there are a lot of MMA [promotional] companies in the world,” Game said.

Now, Gane is set to take on Rozenstruik in a battle between two former kickboxing champs that should be a real treat for fans of elite-level striking skills.

“I am really excited to get this fight. He’s ranked No. 3. If I win this weekend, that’s really great for me.”

Gane expects to track down his UFC title shot as soon as he can. In that way, he’s not looking past Rozenstruik. He’s looking through him.

“That’s going to be the biggest challenge in my career. I feel ready,” Gane said.

READ NEXT: UFC vs. ONE: ‘They’re Going To Be Absolutely Blown Away’

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel