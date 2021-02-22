MMA Fighter vs. Football Player: ‘Almost Lost an Eye’ [WATCH]

A man with a decade of MMA experience found himself in a wild barroom brawl with a college football player over the weekend, and things didn’t go well for the dude who hadn’t trained as a fighter. According to Unnecessary Roughness, OU wide receiver Spencer Jones “almost lost his eye” after the epic throwdown and the 23-year-old wide receiver is “currently recovering from eye surgery”.

You can watch video of the altercation below.

OU football player Spencer Jones picked a fight against a guy with a decade of MMA training at an OU bar this past weekend. It didn’t end well for him and he almost lost his eye. He is currently recovering from eye surgery. pic.twitter.com/OuvgyppljM — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) February 22, 2021

According to TMZ Sports, Jones played in nearly every game last season for the Oklahoma Sooners. In the video clip, Jones tells one of the men repeatedly to “get the f*** out of here”.

He didn’t.

Instead, Jones gets punched in the face several times, is thrown to the ground, gets punched several more times, and is put in a chokehold.

The MMA fighter has drawn comparisons to ex-UFC star Ben Askren. However, Askren revealed on social media he wasn’t actually the man in the video.

“It wasn’t me…”, Askren explained.

You can watch that video below.

Funny story to make you smile on Monday :) it wasn’t me in the bar fight. @KFCBarstool pic.twitter.com/oySymNgWsh — Funky (@Benaskren) February 22, 2021

Askren is set to take on Jake Paul on April 17.

