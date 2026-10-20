UFC Wanted 205 lbs Grand Prix, Says Coach of Dricus du Plessis

Monte Visser, the head coach of former UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis, says the UFC wanted to do a Grand Prix at 205 lbs.

Du Plessis has fought his entire UFC career at 185 lbs, but he has mentioned recently that he is open to moving up to 205 lbs in the future.

However, the UFC was hoping he would move up now, as they wanted to hold a one-night, mini light heavyweight tournament between du Plessis, Magomed Ankalaev, Jiri Prochazka, and Navajo Stirling to determine a No. 1 contender at 205 lbs to fight UFC light heavyweight champion Carlos Ulberg when he returns next year from his ACL injury.

UFC Wanted to Book Grand Prix

Speaking on Fight Forecast, Visser revealed the UFC’s plans for a Grand Prix tournament at 205 lbs.

“Dricus du Plessis’ coach says they turned down a UFC offer to move up to 205 for a grand prix featuring DDP, Jiri Prochazka, Navajo Stirling and Magomed Ankalaev. ‘They wanted four guys to go into the pool and fight in one night. Then the winners of that fight each other, and the winner of that fights Ulberg. I said no… we will do it gradually. But we want our belt back, and we want to defend it once.'”

Sources confirmed to Heavy.com that the UFC did ask du Plessis about fighting Ankalaev at 205 lbs, but he prefers to remain at middleweight and chase the belt there.

Tournament Nixed by du Plessis

While the UFC matchmakers wanted to hold this four-man tournament, du Plessis nixed it because he wants to stay at 185 lbs and make another run for the middleweight title.

It’s unfortunate that he wasn’t interested in the idea, but at the same time, the UFC could have easily offered Paulo Costa the chance to compete in the Grand Prix instead; apparently, they did not.

Perhaps the organization was going to book this fight for UFC Qatar, which takes place in November, as the organization ended up booking Prochazka vs. Stirling for the main event of that card. Maybe the plan was to have Ankalaev vs. du Plessis on the card, too.