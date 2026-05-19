Viewership Numbers for MVP MMA: Rousey vs. Carano Revealed

The viewership numbers for the MVP MMA: Rousey vs. Carano have been revealed, and the Netflix numbers were terrific for the event.

According to Netflix, 17 million people watched the main event between Rousey vs. Carano, which Rousey won in just 17 seconds when she won by armbar. Netflix also said that the card averaged 12.4 million viewers across the three main events: Rousey vs. Carano, Mike Perry vs. Nate Diaz, and Francis Ngannou vs. Philip Lins.

“17 million global viewers tuned in to watch Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano on Netflix, averaging 12.4 million viewers across the triple main event! #RouseyCarano,” wrote Netflix on X.

According to MVP Promotions in a subsequent post on X, the event was viewed by 11.6 million in the U.S., making it the most-viewed MMA event of all time in the United States, surpassing the previous record held by UFC on FOX 1: Velasquez vs. dos Santos, which did 8.8 million viewers back in 2011, with an average of 5.7 million viewers.

“MVP MMA was the most viewed MMA event in US history. Peak viewership of 17 million globally and 11.6 million in the US. Congratulations to Ronda and Gina, and every single fighter, person and partner involved. MVP + Netflix is unstoppable. #mma #netflix #mvpmma #rouseycarano #diazperry #ngannoulins #jakepaul,” MVP Promotions shared on X.

Will MVP MMA Run Another Event on Netflix?

Right now, this MVP MMA event on Netflix is a one-off card, as there are no firm plans in place to run another event, though it’s been hinted at. That being said, these numbers were very strong, so there is certainly a chance that MVP MMA runs another event, and putting it on Netflix makes sense if they are willing to broadcast it.

For a second event, it may be difficult for MVP MMA to get Rousey back, and that may hurt viewership numbers, as she was clearly the biggest draw for this card, as backed up by the peak during the main event. But the promoters have already hinted at a rematch between Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry, plus potentially Francis Ngannou vs. Robelis Despaigne on it, and those would both be big fights, though still lacking in name value compared to a true MMA superstar like Rousey.

The odds are, MVP MMA is going to do another event based on the success of this first one. But it truly remains to be seen if it will take place on Netflix.

What Will UFC Think About This?

It’s impossible to discuss MMA without discussing the UFC, the biggest mixed martial arts organization on the planet.

UFC president Dana White has yet to comment on the Netflix numbers for MVP MMA: Rousey vs. Carano, but it will be interesting to hear his take on them when someone asks. While everyone can agree that these big numbers are great for the sport as a whole, the UFC may not feel so enthusiastic, as they are historically the big boss in the room.

Now, let’s see what the numbers are for UFC Freedom 250, which takes place on June 14 at the White House.