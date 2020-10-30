UFC’s Conor McGregor Reveals Major Fight News: ‘Incoming’

There has been much talk about which weight class UFC superstar Conor McGregor will fight in next and the Irishman seemingly gave fans the answer. “Notorious” is ranked No. 4 in the UFC’s lightweight division, however he has not competed in the division since his loss to champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018.

McGregor has been linked to a bout with No. 2 ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier for January 23, 2021, but up until now, it was unclear if McGregor was willing to cut down to 155 pounds or if he wanted to fight at welterweight.

Notorious fought at welterweight in his last fight against Donald Cerrone in January, as well as his two fights with Nate Diaz.

A fight between Poirier and McGregor has major divisional stakes as they are both in the top five of lightweight. But, Nurmagomedov and UFC president Dana White said that the match needs to happen at 155 pounds for there to be any divisional consequences.

“I’m not putting on a freaking multi-million dollar fight at a catchweight that means nothing,” White said last week via Heavy’s Kelsey McCarson. “That fight means nothing at 170. Neither one of those two are ranked at 170 pounds and it doesn’t do anything in the [155] pound division if either one of them win cause they’re fighting at 170. It literally makes no sense.”

On Friday, McGregor posted on Instagram, advertising his McGregor FAST athletic program. And in the caption of the post, he wrote, “Lightweight Division incoming,” along with a crown emoji. See below:

Poirier & McGregor Could Potentially Fight for the Vacant Title or a Title Contender Spot

After Nurmagomedov defeated Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 and defended his title for the third time, the Russian announced his retirement from the sport. He is 29-0 and revealed that his mother does not want him to fight without his late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

However, White revealed on Thursday that he has been in contact with Nurmagomedov since the fight on October 24. Talking with Zach Gelb, the UFC president said, “Khabib and I have been talking, and you know, he was completely emotional that night when he got through that fight. I have a feeling that he might go for 30-0.”

White said that he doesn’t believe Nurmagomedov is going to retire and vacate the belt.

“His dad wanted him to get to 30-0 and I think he wants to honor his dad’s wish,” White said.

If Nurmagomedov does vacate the belt, the UFC may potentially put it on the line if/when McGregor and Poirier scrap in January, should the match be at lightweight. If Nurmagomedov doesn’t retire, the winner could earn the next shot at lightweight gold.

