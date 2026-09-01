Umar Nurmagomedov Praised by Daniel Cormier After KO Loss

UFC bantamweight contender Umar Nurmagomedov was praised by Daniel Cormier after losing by second-round KO to Song Yadong at UFC Shanghai.

In one of the biggest upsets of the year in combat sports, Song knocked out Nurmagomedov with a brutal punch to the neck area in the second round that rendered him unconscious.

Nurmagomedov was a massive betting favorite coming into the fight but suffered a shocking loss to Song that saw him fall several spots in the newly updated Meta UFC Rankings.

Yet, despite the loss, Cormier said we should give Nurmagomedov credit.

Daniel Cormier Praises Umar Nurmagomedov

Taking to his YouTube channel, Cormier heaped praise upon Nurmagomedov despite the shocking KO loss to Song in the UFC Shanghai main event.

“For as much credit as Song Yadong gets for the result, I believe that we should give credit to Umar for fighting, and also for trying to live up to the name that he carries. It’s very difficult when you’re getting attacked by just about everybody for people saying you got favoritism because of Khabib (Nurmagomedov) who came before you,” Cormier said (via MMAjunkie.com).

“It’s very difficult to operate at that elite level whenever you have to live up to the name that he carries, to be the guy who is seen as the next guy when you’re coming behind Khabib and Islam. That’s difficult. Umar always tried to step up and do that. That’s crazy, and Usman is going to deal with the same thing as his career goes forward. Umar is still 20-2. It’s not like his career is over, and it should not take long for him to work himself back into this position.”

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Umar Nurmagomedov Can Bounce Back

At age 30 and armed with a 20-2 MMA record, including an 8-2 UFC run, Nurmagomedov absolutely can bounce back and return to title contention at 135 lbs.

This loss to Song does not have to be a career death sentence, but rather a blip on the radar for Nurmagomedov should he get back to the drawing board and collect a few more wins, which could elevate him back into contention.