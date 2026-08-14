Usman Nurmagomedov’s Ideal First UFC Opponent Named

Usman Nurmagomedov, the hottest free agent in MMA right now, had his ideal first UFC opponent named by teammate Islam Makhachev.

Nurmagomedov is the current PFL lightweight champion and the former Bellator MMA lightweight champion. Armed with a 22-0, 1 NC record, he heads into free agency expecting an offer from the UFC for his next contract, and there’s a good chance he will join the world’s leading MMA promotion.

If that happens, then Makhachev has named his ideal opponent.

Islam Makhachev Names Ideal Opponent for Usman Nurmagomedov

Speaking to the media ahead of UFC 330, Makhachev — Nurmagomedov’s teammate at American Kickboxing Academy — suggested that Nurmagomedov could fight either Arman Tsarukyan or Max Holloway as his introduction to the Octagon. If he wins that first UFC fight, then he could fight UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje for the belt in his second UFC fight.

“Maybe Arman or Max. I don’t know. I agree with you, he has to fight one time because this is one of the big divisions in the UFC and coming from [outside the promotion] and fight for the title, I think it’s possible. “But I think he has to come feel this atmosphere, all the media, and fight for the title next. Just one fight and then one for the title,” Makhachev said (via MMAFighting.com).

Tsarukyan is fighting Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 331, but Holloway is free, so Nurmagomedov could theoretically fight against him.

PFL Has 90-Day Exclusive Negotiation Window

Before Nurmagomedov can even talk to the UFC, however, the PFL has an exclusive 90-day negotiation window where they are the only MMA promotion that is allowed to talk to him.

While the PFL is surely going to make Nurmagomedov a lucrative offer to stay, the reality is that he probably wants to join the UFC and get the chance to fight the best lightweights in the world.

If he does sign with the UFC, then perhaps Makhachev will get his wish and his teammate will take on Tsarukyan or Holloway first, and then fight for the belt in his second fight if he is victorious in his first outing.