Colby Covington Trashes Dustin Poirier Following Shocking Arrest

Former UFC fighter Colby Covington trashed Dustin Poirier following the shocking news of his arrest for allegedly being drunk in public.

TMZ first reported on Monday that Poirier was arrested on Sunday — which was Father’s Day — for allegedly being drunk in public.

“It wasn’t exactly the Father’s Day Dustin Poirier had in mind … the retired UFC legend was arrested early Sunday evening in Georgia, TMZ Sports has learned. Poirier, 37, was booked for ‘Public Drunk’ — a misdemeanor — at 6:38 PM … before being released several hours later, a quarter after 10 PM. It’s unclear what led up to Dustin’s arrest. On Sunday, Dustin reposted a ‘Happy Father’s Day’ post his wife shared with her followers on Instagram … showing DP with his two children, and everyone is all smiles. Public drunkenness can carry up to one year in jail and/or a fine, if convicted,” TMZ reported.

Not long afterwards, Covington took to social media to rip his former teammate at American Top Team.

Colby Covington Rips Dustin Poirier

Posting on X, Covington ripped Poirier to shreds following the news of his arrest.

“Nothing says role model and family man like being arrested for public intoxication at 37 years old at 6:38 pm… on Father’s Day. Hit me up when you get out the clink @dustinPoirier and I’ll send some RAB Zero to the father of the year,” Covington wrote.

Nothing says role model and family man like being arrested for public intoxication at 37 years old at 6:38 pm… on Father’s Day. Hit me up when you get out the clink @dustinPoirier and I’ll send some RAB Zero to the father of the year. https://t.co/zCl1SDWuEx — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) June 22, 2026

These two fighters used to be training partners at ATT, the top MMA gym in the world, but they had a falling out several years ago and now despise one another.

There have always been rumors of the two fighting inside the Octagon, but both Covington and Poirier are now retired fighters, so that ship has sailed. That being said, it does feel like Covington is still planting the seeds for a fight between the two.

Dustin Poirier Issues Statement Following Arrest

Taking to his Instagram following the news of his arrest, Poirier posted a short statement to his fans.

“Love you all. I’m working on myself,” Poirier wrote in his Instagram stories.

Poirier retired from MMA last summer following a decision loss to Max Holloway at UFC 318.

Since retiring, Poirier has admitted that the transition from being an active fighter to a retired one has been difficult for him. He has even teased a potential return to the UFC, suggesting that he could fight longtime rival Nate Diaz if he does make a comeback to the Octagon.

Although this news about his arrest was disappointing for his fans to hear, there is no doubt that Poirier is one of the most universally loved and respected figures in all of MMA.

He has done great work for charities over the years, and there is no one in the sport who has a bad thing to say about him. Other than Covington, that is.

The news of his arrest was shocking to read for MMA fans on Monday, but hopefully, Poirier gets the help that he needs and he emerges from this incident for the better.