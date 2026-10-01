Vitor Petrino Calls Out Curtis Blaydes

Rising UFC heavyweight contender Vitor Petrino has called out long-time veteran Curtis Blaydes for his next fight inside the Octagon.

After going 4-0 since moving up to heavyweight, Petrino believes he is ready for the elite fighters in the weight class and has officially called out Blaydes, long one of the UFC heavyweight division’s top talents.

Vitor Petrino Wants Curtis Blaydes Next

Taking to his social media, Petrino made it clear that he wants to fight Blaydes next.

“Hey @RazorBlaydes265 … I am thinking about moving forward in the UFC rankings and I think you might seat in my seat… with all the respect I think is time for you to seat aside and let the new generation of heavyweights move forward… let’s make this happen in December?! I am sure it will be a great fight to the fans in the end of the year ..VAMOS VER QUAL A BLINDAGEM VAI FURAR PRIMEIRO #cabulosonaoperdoa @DerekBrunson @Mickmaynard2 @ufc @danawhite,” Petrino wrote on his X.

UFC Might Book This Fight

This appears to be a very sensible callout by Petrino, as Blaydes is coming off a lackluster performance against Waldo Cortes Acosta in his last fight, albeit a win.

Still, this is a fight that makes a lot of sense between two of the top-10 ranked heavyweights in the UFC.

Petrino has overall looked good since he moved up to heavyweight, going 4-0 in the weight class with a submission win over Austen Lane, a knockout win over Thomas Petersen, and back-to-back decision wins over Steven Asplund and Serghei Spivac in his last two fights.

As for Blaydes, he has been in the UFC for over a decade since first debuting in the promotion in 2016, and he has gone 1-1 so far in 2026, with a decision loss to Josh Hokit in a 2026 UFC Fight of the Year candidate, plus a decision win over Cortes Acosta in a boring fight, but one that he did ultimately win.

We’ll see if the UFC likes Petrino’s idea, but the fight does make a lot of sense and could even headline a UFC Fight Night card at Meta Apex.