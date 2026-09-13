Curtis Blaydes Issues Statement Following Noche UFC Victory

Veteran UFC heavyweight Curtis Blaydes issued a statement following a unanimous decision win over Waldo Cortes Acosta at Noche UFC.

Entering this fight as the betting underdog, Blaydes was the more effective striker and grappler through 15 minutes as he won a much-needed decision to get back into the win column after losing in an all-out war to Josh Hokit earlier this year at UFC 327.

Curtis Blaydes Reacts to Noche UFC Win

Taking to his social media following his big win at Noche UFC, Blaydes shared the following statement with his fans.

“Chill day at work today,” Blaydes wrote on his Instagram.

Fans in the comments weren’t exactly thrilled with Blaydes’ reaction, as the fight with Cortes Acosta did not live up to expectations.

Neither fighter fought with much of a sense of urgency during the bout, as they were each content to point-fight and leave the match in the hands of the judges.

Ultimately, Blaydes scored some key takedowns throughout the 15 minutes, which were likely the key to him earning the nod on the judges’ scorecards.

What’s Next for Curtis Blaydes?

After beating Cortes Acosta, Blaydes will surely rise in the heavyweight rankings, as he entered this bout as the No. 11-ranked heavyweight in the promotion, while Cortes Acosta was ranked at No. 7.

Blaydes was already too low in the rankings for whatever reason, as he has beaten several fighters who were ranked above him in the rankings. But beating Cortes Acosta will bump him back into the top 10 at heavyweight, which is where he belongs, as he is one of the top 10 fighters in the division.

As for who he can fight next, Blaydes didn’t really improve his stock that much with this fight, as despite getting his hand raised, it wasn’t exactly a barnburner.

Look for him to fight someone such as Valter Walker in his next contest, another heavyweight on the rise who is deserving of a significant step up in competition. Another option could be Brando Pericic, whom the UFC will also want to test and see how he does against a veteran gatekeeper like Blaydes.