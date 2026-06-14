Predicted ‘Chaotic Weather’ Threaten Delays of UFC White House

The UFC is set to host an event on the White House lawn on Sunday.

The highly anticipated event has been talked about for months, and the day has finally arrived. However, the weather in Washington D.C., could hinder and even delay the event.

With the fights set for 8 p.m. ET, The Weather Channel gave a concerning update, noting chaotic conditions that could force delays.

“UFC Freedom 250 is facing a chaotic weather setup on the White House South Lawn, with a 60% chance of thunderstorms, heavy downpours, and wind gusts up to 34 mph threatening to delay the outdoor fights. On top of the storm risk, brutal D.C. humidity is driving a triple-digit heat index alongside massive swarms of mosquitoes and gnats that fighters will have to battle inside the cage. While the venue’s massive 92-foot overhang will keep the octagon dry, a single lightning strike within eight miles will trigger an automatic 30-minute freeze on the entire event,” The Weather Channel wrote on X.

Along with the weather, massive swarms of mosquitoes and gnats could also be around the Octagon. That is another hurdle fighters will have to deal with.

The hope for the UFC and everyone involved in the event is that the wind gusts won’t force delays, and lightning won’t be seen in the area.

UFC Expects White House Event to go on

Although the weather for the UFC White House event could be concerning, UFC CEO Dana White is confident the event will take place.

Speaking at the press conference at the base of the Lincoln Memorial on Friday, White made it clear the event would go on.

“Listen, the show goes on on Sunday no matter what happens; we’re going,” White said.

Yet, White made it clear the UFC won’t be hosting any outdoor events for the foreseeable future due to the weather.

“I’m sick and tired of hearing about the weather now and all the other (expletive) surrounding this event. … I like arenas where we don’t have to worry about the elements … I’m not looking to go outside anymore, we’ll just do some arenas for the rest of the year,” White added.

If there are delays, however, Craig Borsari, UFC’s chief content officer, said the production team is prepared for any scenario, whether the broadcast will go off the air or not.

“We have a few options,” Borsari said. “One is to stay on air. And we do have contingency planning where we can remain and continue to broadcast from a location close by the South Lawn. And if we feel like a weather pattern’s coming in that will pass through and we can resume, we will. So we would not leave the broadcast, we would just fill.”

UFC White House: Fight Card

The highly anticipated UFC White House card features seven fights, including two title fights.

The full UFC White House card is as follows:

Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje – lightweight title

Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane – interim heavyweight title

Sean O’Malley vs. Aiemann Zahabi

Josh Hokit vs. Derrick Lewis

Mauricio Ruffy vs. Michael Chandler

Bo Nickal vs. Kyle Daukaus

Diego Lopes vs. Steve Garcia

UFC White House is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET.