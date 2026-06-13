Ahead of Sunday’s massive UFC Freedom 250 event, all 14 fighters slated to compete on the event successfully weighed in on the scale.

UFC Freedom 250 takes place on Sunday, June 14, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. It is expected to be one of the most-watched MMA events of all time, and the UFC has put together a fantastic card featuring seven sensational fights that should provide plenty of entertainment.

With a UFC-record $1.65 million in bonuses available, look for all 14 fighters slated to compete at UFC Freedom 250 to put on an absolutely amazing show for the fans.

UFC Freedom 250 Weigh-In Results

Here are the full weigh-in results for UFC Freedom 250.

Main event: UFC lightweight title unification bout — Ilia Topuria (155 lbs) vs. Justin Gaethje (155 lbs)

Co-Main event: Interim UFC heavyweight title bout — Alex Pereira (251 lbs) vs. Ciryl Gane (248 lbs)

Bantamweight bout: Sean O’Malley (135.5 lbs) vs. Aiemann Zahabi (135 lbs)

Heavyweight bout: Josh Hokit (231 lbs) vs. Derrick Lewis (265 lbs)

Lightweight bout: Mauricio Ruffy (155 lbs) vs. Michael Chandler (156 lbs)

Middleweight bout: Bo Nickal (186 lbs) vs. Kyle Daukaus (186 lbs)

Featherweight bout: Diego Lopes (146 lbs) vs. Steve Garcia (146 lbs)

Here are a few notable notes about the weigh-ins:

In his UFC heavyweight debut, former middleweight and light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira came in at 251 lbs against Ciryl Gane, who came in at 248 lbs. That’s only a 3 lbs weight difference, but it is certainly interesting to see Pereira coming in a bit heavier, and it will be intriguing to see how he performs with the added weight on his frame.

The other heavyweight bout between Josh Hokit and Derrick Lewis also had a big weight discrepancy, with Hokit coming in at just 231 lbs and Lewis tipping the scales at 265 lbs. Hokit is one of the smaller heavyweights on the UFC roster, but this is no doubt a massive weight difference, so it will be interesting to see how that dynamic plays out.

Diego Lopes Weighs In Twice

It’s also worth noting that Diego Lopes weighed in twice. First, he made 146 lbs for his featherweight bout against Steve Garcia, which is the first fight on the card.

But then, in a big surprise, Lopes came back and returned to the scales to weigh in at 154 lbs. The reason? It’s because he is now the alternate to the main event between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje for the UFC lightweight belt. Just in case anything happens to those fighters, then he can step into the Octagon and fight for the belt in the event either Topuria or Gaethje doesn’t make it to the fight.

Originally, the backup spot was supposed to go to Arman Tsarukyan, but when he chose to compete for RAF wrestling instead, that left the backup slot open.

Mauricio Ruffy said he was the backup, and he weighed in at 155 lbs, so he technically still could fight for the lightweight belt. But it looks like the UFC has other plans and that Lopes will be the one stepping into the main event in case anything happens to Topuria or Gaethje.