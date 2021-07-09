Conor McGregor Keeps Claim: ‘Your Wife Wants to See’

UFC superstar Conor McGregor keeps claiming to have received a message request on Instagram from his upcoming opponent’s wife, and the 32-year-old continued his wild claim by posting about the contents of that message. McGregor posted earlier in the week a picture that allegedly showed a DM request from Dustin Poirier’s wife. McGregor expanded on the alleged message Thursday evening via social media.

He posted, “Your wife wants to see the hair around my dick and balls bro. See what that’s like. It’s real the message request mate, no trash talk. Man to man, it’s f***** up! I seen your interview with [Michael Bisping] you think it was fake. It’s not. Have a think on it in the sauna anyway.”

Your wife wants to see the hair around my dick and balls bro. See what that’s like. It’s real the message request mate, no trash talk. Man to man, it’s fucked up! I seen your interview with Mike you think it was fake. It’s not.

Have a think on it in the sauna anyway. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 9, 2021

McGregor was clapping back to Poirier’s trash talk about the former “champ champ” and his receding hairline.

Poirier posted, “Your trash talk is as thin as your hair these days! See ya soon champ champ”.

You can see the picture of McGregor he tweeted that spawned Poirier’s comment below.

Poirier Shrugged Off McGregor’s Claims and Other Antics

McGregor is heading into an important trilogy bout against Poirier in the main event of UFC 264 on July 10.

On Tuesday, the Irishman first dragged Poirier’s wife into the mix as part of his pre-fight trash talk. He posted a screenshot that appeared to show Jolie Poirier attempting to send him a personal message.

In his interview with Bisping for BT Sport, Poirier later claimed that the message from his wife to McGregor was fake and that “The Diamond” and had been laughing with her about McGregor trying to use the fake message to get inside his head.

“If it was real, and my wife was messaging him or something like that, then it’s a good one. But, if it’s fabricated? Me and my wife were laughing at it while at the grocery store…,” Poirier said.





Poirier’s wife was also brought up by McGregor at the press conference on Thursday.

After McGregor labeled Jolie as Dustin’s “husband” and tried to lead the crowd in a chant about the matter, Poirier shrugged it off with a smile.

“You’re only a little b****. Your wife is your husband,” McGregor yelled during the presser.

“You used to be better than this, man,” Poirier said.

UFC 264 on July 10

UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 is set for July 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Poirier beat McGregor by second-round stoppage at UFC 257 in January 2021, but McGregor stopped Poirier in the first round of a featherweight contest back in 2014.

Now, the two UFC stars are headed into an important rubbermatch, and McGregor seems to be pulling out all the stops in regards to trying to get into Poirier’s head.





UFC 264 is a stacked pay-per-view card that will also include a welterweight battle between popular contenders Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson, as well as several other high-profile stars competing in important battles.

But Poirier vs. McGregor 3 is easily the biggest and most important fight of the weekend, and how the world waits to see if McGregor’s trash talk and wild claims about his opponent’s wife will help or hurt his efforts to get back to his winning ways.

